The matchup featured two former sparring partners from South London and was contested across the full championship distance before the stoppage. The opening rounds were fought without a knockdown.

The bout continued into the middle rounds with both fighters remaining upright. No official knockdowns were recorded as the contest moved toward the later stages.

The stoppage came early in the 12th round. Richards landed a right hand during an exchange. Azeez attempted to respond with a left hook, but Richards countered with a left hook of his own. The punch landed on the jaw and sent Azeez to the canvas on his back. The referee immediately waved off the contest without issuing a count.

The official time of the stoppage was 0:23 of Round 12.

With the victory, Richards improved his professional record to 20-4-1 with 13 knockouts. The win earned him the vacant IBF International light heavyweight title, a regional belt that can position a fighter for future opportunities within the sanctioning body’s rankings.

Azeez, 36, was knocked down in the final round after completing nearly the full scheduled distance. He had not been knocked down earlier in the fight.

The bout served as the main event of Matchroom Boxing’s first event in Africa. The card took place at Legon Sports Stadium in Accra and featured multiple bouts involving British-based fighters.

The fight was broadcast internationally, with highlights circulating following the conclusion of the event.

Neither camp announced immediate plans following the contest. No mandatory defense or next bout was confirmed for Richards after the fight, and no statement was issued regarding Azeez’s future.