Callum Simpson vs. Troy Williamson on December 20 In Leeds

What happens if Williamson’s “different animal” claim is real?

When a fighter starts talking about natural weight, fuelling properly, sleeping properly, what he really means is this: I was killing myself to make 154 and now my legs work again. That matters. Williamson was static at super welterweight. If that mobility shows up, Simpson can’t just run the Barnsley routine of bullying lads with less size.

Troy said he sees “vulnerabilities” and “lack of self-belief.” That’s either pure baiting or an actual scouting report. Simpson does have questions under fire. He likes control. He likes a warm crowd. What happens in rounds six to nine if Williamson keeps his shape and doesn’t dent?

Can Simpson keep his punch authority when someone refuses to fold?

Simpson has been blowing through ticket sellers and confidence builders. This is not that. Williamson has been around longer and won’t care about atmosphere. Promoters keep talking about “big nights” and “30,000 next year.” Translation: they need Callum to keep the train moving. Williamson is here to derail something, not participate.

Ben Shalom calling this “another career-defining night” is corporate code. If Simpson wins, they scale him up. If he loses, all that stadium talk evaporates and we go straight to rebuilding. Promoters don’t spend sentences on futures unless they need you to buy into a narrative.

Predictive tension

If Williamson’s engine holds and he is truly a super middle now, the inside exchanges get messy late. Simpson likes momentum. A spoiler ruins momentum. If Troy can neutralise Simpson’s feet and not give him straight-line pressure targets, this becomes uncomfortable for the favourite.

If Simpson is what BOXXER says he is, he punches holes through the guard by midway and forces desperation.

No middle ground. Either the hype survives, or the story dies.

Undercard

Elliot Whale stepping up against Blair Cobbs is interesting because Cobbs isn’t shy and he’s beaten real names. If Whale is domestic illusion, Cobbs exposes him. Frankie Stringer getting Levi Giles is another reality check. Giles has been around every belt in Britain and won’t give free confidence. Sam Hickey will be expected to look clinical.

Everything here reads like a proving ground. Leeds will tell us who is moving and who is messaging.

Event info

Date: Saturday, December 20, 2025

Start time UK: BBC iPlayer from 17:30 GMT, BBC Three from 19:30 GMT

Start time USA: approx. 12:30 PM ET and 2:30 PM ET

Venue: First Direct Arena, Leeds

Fight card: Callum Simpson-Troy Williamson, Elliot Whale-Blair Cobbs, Frankie Stringer-Levi Giles, Sam Hickey-Aljaz Venko