Joshua Frazer New Canadian 154-lb. Champ

Frazer pushed the pace against a very tame version of Kalunga (11-4), the itinerant Yukon resident who seemed happy to stay on his bike and try to survive.

The victory opens up interesting options for Frazer, both in terms of potential Canadian Title defences — he is reportedly drawing looks from Quebec — and internationally.

Fighting at home in front of friends and family, however, was the biggest win of the night for the 31-year-old Frazer.

“We’re supposed to be building boxing in this country, (and) I couldn’t wait to have kids back at the fight,” said the 6’3 super welterweight, whose last four Canadian outings all took place at casinos. “They’re training in my gym, and for them to hold these titles in their hands is big — it shows that with hard work and dedication, anybody can make it.”

The co-feature saw young welterweight Taverio ‘Star Child’ Stewart blast out Polish visitor Sebastian Krakowski inside two rounds.

“It’s back to the gym from here, and we will wait for the next call,” said the Brampton product. “We’ll be ready when it comes.”

The event was the first pro boxing show promoted by Stanley Stewart’s T-Rock Entertainment; held at the Queen’s Manor Event Centre, a boisterous crowd was on hand and reached its zenith during main event introductions.

Fight Notes

Kalunga never appeared interested in truly contesting the title, throwing single-digit punches over two rounds and leaving this writer curious as to what his future in the ring holds…Stewart is lightning quick and showed a zest for finishing against the durable Krakowski…To his credit, the co-feature visitor beat a (slow) 10-count from referee Donovan Boucher earlier in the second round, and looks tough enough to justify a return trip to Canada in the future…Ring Announcer Hamzah Moin may be the hardest working man in Ontario boxing.

Pro Results

Joshua Frazer TKO-2 Mponda Kalunga

Canadian Super Welterweight Title

Taverio Stewart KO-2 Sebastian Krakowski