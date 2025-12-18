Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua – Thirty Pounds Doesn’t Lie

Does the weight limit help Paul, or just expose him faster?

Joshua at 243 is comfortable. It keeps him mobile. What it doesn’t do is erase physics. Paul has one heavyweight outing on his sheet, and it was against a senior citizen who’d been out of the sport longer than Paul has been in it. There’s no footwork reference, no punch resistance reference, and no evidence he can live with a man who will jab, step, and close distance without panic.

The 245 cap doesn’t level anything. It just tells you Paul’s side wasn’t willing to face the version of Joshua that stopped a dozen contenders without blinking. If the bigger man starts pressing behind straight shots, Paul will need answers beyond slogans.

What problem does Paul actually pose?

Not power. Not craft. Just volatility. A smaller man who doesn’t know the etiquette of surviving heavyweight pacing can do reckless things. Sometimes that creates exchanges that shouldn’t happen. Joshua’s risk is indifference. If he tries to “swat aside” the YouTuber instead of shutting him down with discipline, he gives chaos a round or two to breathe.

The task is simple: don’t give a man with no experience a target that flatters his effort. If Joshua gets lazy, squares up, or loads the right hand for crowd approval, he hands Paul his only oxygen.

This fight doesn’t prove anything for Joshua. It only punishes him if something goes wrong. A heavyweight losing to a YouTuber isn’t an upset. It’s a career obituary.

Other Weights

Super featherweight title: Alycia Baumgardner (c) (129.2 lbs) vs Leila Beaudoin (130 lbs)

This is Baumgardner’s fight to dictate. The challenger needs early initiative or she’ll get walked into setups.

195-lb catchweight: Anderson Silva (191.4 lbs) vs Tyron Woodley (194 lbs)

Both make the contracted limit comfortably. Expect slower pacing and single shots. Neither man has steady output anymore.

Bantamweight title: Cherneka Johnson (c) (117 lbs) vs Amanda Galle (117.4 lbs)

Both on the number. Johnson usually likes to set tempo, but Galle being slightly heavier hints at leaning on physicality in the clinch.

Lightweight title: Caroline Dubois (c) (134.2 lbs) vs Camilla Panatta (134.2 lbs)

Dead-even on the scales. Dubois normally controls range. Panatta has to break that shape or it becomes a points exercise.

Strawweight title: Yokasta Valle (c) (104.8 lbs) vs Yadira Bustillos (104.6 lbs)

Both inside the limit, both likely relying on output instead of damage. Valle usually wins these on discipline and repetition.

Welterweight: Avious Griffin (146.4 lbs) vs Justin Cardona (145.6 lbs)

Typical welter numbers. Griffin looks like the aggressor on paper; Cardona will need counters to keep him honest.