Craig Richards faces Dan Azeez in Ghana in a career test on Dec. 20

What happens when a technician can’t keep a bully off him?

Richards likes rhythm, setup time, organisation. He likes to think first, react second. Problem is, Azeez walks through theory and makes it a shove-and-chip fight. You do not get highlight reels against Dan. You get mauled. You get leaned on. You get jabbed square in the chest until your legs stop behaving.

At 35, with humidity and late rounds looming, does Richards still have dog? Or are we talking another moral victory that does nothing for his phone calls?

Is Azeez still nasty or just old mileage pretending?

Azeez hasn’t been active enough. There are questions about start speed. If he lets Richards steal early rounds, we end up with a chase. But here’s the ugly truth: Richards hates when someone ignores his spacing. He needs respect to look good. If Azeez barges into him early, the whole blueprint cracks.

Gym whispers have always been the same: Dan doesn’t respect careers. He respects bruising. When he said “nobody picks me,” that’s not a quote, that’s a style diagnosis.

Richards talking about honour, blessings, journeys, motherlands… that’s insecurity dressed as gratitude. Fighters who know they’re safe never speak like that. Fighters who might collapse start talking about destiny.

Prediction, not daydreaming

If Richards cannot sting Azeez early, he gets dragged into a late grind. Azeez thrives in sweat and stubbornness. Ghana suits the mauler more than the thinker.

Consequences

The winner gets a ranking scrap and a little purpose. The loser becomes domestic inventory for younger lads. That’s the truth.

Undercard reality

Leo Atang is 18 and untested, and Babu Yusuf already told him he will “bring war” and punish him. At least the Ugandan lad speaks from the gut. Atang laughing it off is what kids do before they meet a grown man who wants to make a name out of their ribs.

Nishant Dev wants to “put on a show.” Nice line. Steal a scalp before you steal a night.

Whole event reads like a scouting mission. Are any of these fighters real operators, or just expansion stock for a new market?

If Richards collapses

He won’t talk about world belts again. He’ll talk about staying employed.

Event info (boring on purpose)

Date: Saturday, December 20, 2025

Start time USA: 3 PM ET undercard, main approx. 6 PM ET

Start time UK: 8 PM GMT undercard, main approx. 11 PM GMT

Streaming: DAZN

Venue: Legon Sports Stadium, Accra, Ghana

Card: Richards-Azeez, Freezy Macbones-Joanathan Tetteh, Leo Atang-Babu Yusuf, Nishant Dev-Ally Mbukwa