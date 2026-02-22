There were no additional knockdowns, and Barrios showed toughness by going the full 12 rounds. Still, he was unable to build momentum at any point, and the fight settled into a controlled, methodical performance from Garcia that left little doubt about the outcome.

The judges scored it 120-107, 119-108 and 118-109, all for Garcia. He improves to 25-2 (20 KOs) and captures his first full world title at 147 pounds, while Barrios falls to 29-3-2 (18 KOs) in a defeat that saw him outboxed from the opening bell.

Garcia never appeared in danger after the first-round knockdown, and that early success allowed him to fight at his preferred pace. He stayed disciplined, avoided reckless exchanges and forced Barrios to reach with his shots. Barrios attempted to increase output in the middle rounds, but his attacks were often single punches rather than sustained combinations. Garcia’s timing repeatedly disrupted those efforts, and his sharper, straighter punches were easier for the judges to see.

By the championship rounds, the pattern was firmly established. Barrios pressed forward with urgency, but Garcia’s movement and cleaner work left little room for debate on the scorecards. When the final bell rang, most in the arena already knew which direction the decision was headed.