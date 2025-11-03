Jake Paul’s November 14th exhibition match against Gervonta Davis has now been officially canceled for their 10-rounder at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida. The news of the cancellation had already been leaked earlier on Monday, but it is now official. The event was initially scheduled to be streamed on Netflix.

Replacement Opponents Contacted

Francis Ngannou

Nate Diaz

Andre Ward

Ryan Garcia

Of those names, Diaz and Ward would appear to be more viable ones. Given Diaz’s popularity in MMA, he would be a more ideal option for Jake to fight. Two years ago, Jake defeated Diaz by a 10-round unanimous decision on August 5, 2023, at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. Paul dropped Diaz in the fifth round from a left hook. The scores were 97-92, 98-91, and 98-91. Diaz is now 40 years old. While that is on the old side for boxing, it’s comparatively young compared to the 58-year-old Mike Tyson that Jaje fought on November 15, 2024.

Promoter Oscar De La Hoya has recently said that Ryan Garcia can’t fight Jake Paul due to him being under contract with Golden Boy and fighting on DAZN. So, he couldn’t face Jake on Netflix. That would have been an excellent opponent for Jake to fight.

According to ESPN, the former UFC champion Ngannou has declined the offer to be Jake Paul’s replacement opponent.

Most Valuable Promotions Issues Statement

“Our team has worked closely with all parties to navigate this situation responsibly,” said Nakisa Bidarian, CEO of Most Valuable Promotions. “While we will not be moving forward with this event, our plan still remains for Jake Paul to headline an event on Netflix in 2025. Details regarding a new date, location, Jake’s opponent, and additional bouts will be shared as soon as they are finalized. We thank Netflix, the Kaseya Center, and the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino for their partnership.”

An update on social media reports that the undercard is being moved to December 14th in Miami. That suggests it could be the new date for Jake’s exhibition against whoever they can find.