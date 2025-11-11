Ryan Garcia is picking Devin Haney (32-0, 16 KOs) to pull off an upset to become a three-division world champion by beating WBO welterweight champion Brian Norman Jr. on November 22.

Garcia believes Haney has the physical and technical skills to defeat Norman Jr. (28-0, 22 KOs) in their co-feature fight on DAZN PPV at Ring IV at the ANB Arena in Riyadh. It would be a big win for Devin, 26, does comes out victorious, and it would be a dream for Garcia.

Garcia’s Tweet: “Haney Will Figure Him Out”

Ryan would not only look like Nostradamus with his prediction, but it would pave the way for a rematch between them. Unfortunately, it doesn’t look good for Devin going into this fight. He lacks power, looked terrified in his last fight against Jose Ramirez on May 2, 2025, and he’s facing the biggest puncher in the 147-lb division in Norman Jr.

I confident that Devin Haney wins!! Reasoning is simply exp and I feel he will figure it out It’s not about speed or power in this I think Devin just frustrates Norman Norman can very much prove me wrong we will see — RYAN GARCIA (@RyanGarcia) November 11, 2025

Belief or Desperation? Ryan’s Prediction Questioned

Garcia isn’t in a great position to be taken seriously with his prophecy. How much faith should anyone put in Ryan’s predictions, given how badly his own career has unraveled since May? He looked hellish in his 12-round unanimous decision loss to Rolando ‘Rolly’ Romero on May 2, 2025, at Turki Alalshikh’s Times Square event in New York.

Ryan’s performance in losing was almost as bad as Haney’s in winning against Jose Ramirez. Devin ran around the ring, trying not to get hit by Ramirez all night, while the small crowd sat completely silent at ringside.

If Haney Falls, Ryan’s Rematch Dream Disappears

The November 22nd event is vital for Kingry. If Haney loses, is the Garcia rematch officially dead — and does that sink Ryan’s market value? Ryan has been banking on the rematch with Haney happening since beating him by a 12-round majority decision on April 20, 2024.

The win was later wiped out and ruled a no-contest after Ryan tested positive for the PED Ostaine and was subsequently suspended for a year by the New York State Athletic Department.

Does Haney still have the reflexes and discipline to box cleanly after those shaky outings against Ramirez and Garcia? The way Haney looked against in those two fights, I don’t see him having the self-belief or the punch resistance to defeat Norman Jr.

To beat him, he would have to show the courage that we haven’t seen since his loss to Ryan. That was a disastrous performance for Haney, who was dropped three times and saved by the referee in the seventh round when he stopped the action to penalize Garcia without warning for hitting on the break.