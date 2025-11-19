Gennady Golovkin Awaits World Boxing Presidency Vote As His Future Hangs Between Retirement And One Last Fight

Middleweight great Gennady Golovkin is currently channelling his full energies into his campaign to become President of World Boxing, with Golovkin’s main objective to make sure amateur boxing does not disappear from the Olympic roster. The votes will reportedly be in this Sunday (November 23), and it is then that “GGG” will find out if he has got the job.

If so, the 43-year-old who ruled over the middleweight division as champion for years will, he said when speaking with BBC Sport, formally announce his official retirement from the ring. However, if Golovkin’s candidacy fails, he may return to fight again. Golovkin has not boxed since September 2022, when he lost the trilogy fight with Canelo Alvarez. But Golovkin has always kept himself in shape, and a ring return is “always a possibility.”

Will GGG Trade The Gloves For A Presidency?

“Most likely, if my candidacy is successful, then I will probably announce officially that I have finished with boxing and ended my career,” Golovkin said. “Although…..there is always a possibility. Since I always keep in shape and lead an athletic lifestyle, the option of fighting again is not out of the question.”

So, we will see on Sunday whether or not Golovkin will be the new President of World Boxing. If not, if his campaign ultimately proves unsuccessful, we may see “Triple G” lace ’em up one more time. This is what happened with the great Manny Pacquiao, who, after failing to win the Presidency of the Philippines, decided to return to the ring. And Pac-Man, a couple of years older than Golovkin at age 46, showed that the old legends of the sport can still mix it at the top level.

Is There One Last Big Fight Left In The Iron-Chinned Legend?

Golovkin, if he did come back at either 160 or 168 pounds, would face some tough competition as far as winning another world title. But who knows, maybe Golovkin, 42-2-1(37) and of course never stopped, has one last great fight left in him.