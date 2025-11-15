Conor Benn (24-1, 14 KOs) knotted up his two-fight rivalry with Chris Eubank Jr. (35-3, 25 KOs) at 1-1 after defeating him by a decisive 12-round unanimous decision in their rematch on Saturday night at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

(Credit: Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing)

Although the fight wasn’t nearly as entertaining to watch as their first fight on April 26, 2025, it was still good enough to make it interesting for the fans in attendance. The real problem was the drained, emaciated, zombie-like appearance of the 36-year-old Eubank Jr. He not only looked like a walking cadaver from ‘The Night of the Living Dead,’ but he fought like one.

The judges’ scores were 119-107, 116-110, and 118-108 for the victor, Benn.

Understandably, Eubank Jr. didn’t have much energy, as these two weight stipulations had depleted him:

Fighting at 160 instead of 168, his natural weight class 10-lb rehydration clause that prevented Eubank Jr. from rehydrating beyond 170 after Friday’s weight-in.

Looking visibly sluggish from the first round, Eubank Jr. had no power on his shots and didn’t have the energy to go on the attack. The uppercuts that were part of his trademark signature punch were missing tonight entirely. He looked too weak to throw them, resembling a person who had been locked in a dungeon and fed on bread and water for months.

Eubank Jr’s decision to agree to fight one division below his natural weight class of 168 at 160 was a bad enough move to sap his energy. But the coup de grace was accepting the 10-lb rehydration limit of 170 lbs. It was a very foolish move on Eubank Jr’s part.

Two knockdowns in the 12th round sealed Benn’s victory. Eubank Jr. looked like he was an eyelash away from being stopped. The only reason he wasn’t is because of Benn’s limited skills. A good middleweight would have finished Eubank Jr. off.

Eubank Jr’s new trainer, Brian ‘BoMac’ McIntyre, who some view as a mercenary, would have been better off pulling him out of the fight by the seventh round. It was clear that he was too weak to mount the necessary offense to win.

“Look what he’s just done to Chris Eubank Jr.—a superstar is born,” said promoter Eddie Hearn, giving his fighter, Conor Benn, the superstar label after his win over Chris Eubank Jr.