Heavyweight Hope Richard Torrez Stops Overmatched Tomas Salek In A Round

Unbeaten US heavyweight Richard Torrez recently threw his hat into the ring as far as taking a fight with Moses Itauma. That would be an very interesting fight to be sure, but first Torrez needs a test. This is not what the former Olympian got last night, this as he stopped a seriously overmatched Tomas Salek inside a round.

Torrez, fighting some eight months after being taken the distance for the first time, had nothing to beat last night, and Torrez’ power shots soon saw him to victory. Southpaw Torrez landed a telling right hook to the nose and soon the ringside doctor called a time-out. Salek was bleeding heavily and the fight was soon stopped.

Is Torrez Learning Anything From Fights Like This?

Torrez, who barely got going, is now 13-0(11). Salek, who has been in with some notable names but has never beaten anybody of note, falls to 23-8(14).

Torrez is a good fighter, a real talent, but he needs some serious tests, as he had when he was taken the distance by Guido Vianello a while back. That big fight with Itauma may come, perhaps some time next year, but the 20 year old southpaw from the UK has thus far faced far better opposition than has Torrez.

Is Torrez Really the Next American Heavyweight Hope?

Is Torrez the next American heavyweight champion of the world? At this stage of his career, it’s tough to tell. Let’s see if Torrez does up the level of his competition next year, and if he can get himself an active 2026.