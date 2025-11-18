Tim Bradley Urges Floyd Mayweather To Come Back And Fight Terence Crawford: “He’s Still A Killer, Everyone On Planet Earth Would Be Watching!”

Champ turned analyst and commentator Timothy Bradley wants to see one massive fight more so than he wants to see any other fight. Bradley, speaking again with FightHype, said he absolutely wants to see today’s pound-for-pound best (in the opinion of many) Terence Crawford fight the former pound-for-pound best in the world (and the self-proclaimed “T.B.E”) Floyd Mayweather.

Bradley says that although Mayweather is now 48 years of age, he is “still a killer” and that Mayweather has kept himself in fighting shape by taking exhibition bouts and by staying in the gym. Bradley says he has no real interest in seeing Mayweather face fellow veteran/living legend Manny Pacquiao in a rematch, he instead wants to see Mayweather come back and fight “Bud” in what he says would be a fight that would “break records beyond your wildest dreams.”

Bradley Thinks Mayweather Still Has It

“The fight I want to see is not a Manny Pacquiao or Mayweather fight. We talk about era versus era all the time, Michael Jordan, Lebron James, all this stuff,” Bradley said. “If you want to break records, you want to make money, you want to put that “0” on the line and you want to be huge in this generation. Mayweather and Terence Crawford, I promise you you would break records and be paid beyond your wildest dreams.

“Everyone on planet Earth would be watching. Everyone saying ‘I think Crawford would beat Mayweather,’ well let’s see. Mayweather is constantly in shape, he’s constantly doing exhibitions. Why not? You’re about that money right. Why not? They go to be willing to put those “0s” on the line. I know Crawford is but I’m not sure Mayweather is willing to put his “0” on the line. Mayweather is still a killer, so why not share a ring with Crawford.”

Bradley is passionate about this fight, and you can tell he really does want to see it happen. But when Bradley asks why not, there are a few reasons why not: chief among them the fact that Mayweather is, to repeat, 48 years of age (49 in February). No way would Mayweather, the 50-0 man, risk a loss, and a potentially embarrassing one, at this stage of his life and career. “Money” may love money, but he is no fool, and he would have to know that, exhibition bouts to keep sharp aside, he is in no shape, mostly reflex-wise, to beat a still-in-his-prime Crawford.

Would Mayweather Actually Risk His Legacy?

But if – and it’s a massive, massive if – Mayweather DID come back to fight “Bud,” then, yes, of course the fight would smash records. The whole planet would watch the fight. Prime-for-prime, Mayweather Vs. Crawford would have been an amazing fight, between two master boxers. And this mythical matchup does now seem to be the one fans are talking about, are debating.

Now, Tim Bradley has gone one step further in actually calling for the fight to happen some time in 2026. In today’s world, nothing can ever really be entirely ruled out, but if Mayweather did come back to fight Crawford, it would blow just about everything else out of the water. And don’t let’s get started on what would happen if Mayweather came back and actually managed to defeat Crawford!