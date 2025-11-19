Undefeated middleweight prospect Francis “Frank The Tank” Hogan defeated Antonio “Primo” Todd via an eight-round unanimous decision as he won every round on all three judges’ scorecards (80-71, 80-71, 80-71) and obtained the vacant NABF middleweight title in the main event.

Hogan dominated this one-sided fight, as he brutally battered Todd round after round. He landed multiple-punch combinations with ease, including stiff jabs and hooks that buckled Todd’s knees several times. Hogan also connected on the harder punches. He bloodied Todd’s nose in the sixth round, which continued to bleed for the next two rounds. Hogan then dropped Todd with a short left hook to the head towards the end of the seventh.

Todd slowly got up from the knockdown but held on for the last twenty seconds of the round. Hogan desperately tried to end the fight in the eighth, as he staggered Todd a few times, but Todd hung in there and did not get knocked down. Todd showed a tremendous heart and solid chin as he withstood Hogan’s punishing offensive onslaught and somehow made it to the end of the fight despite taking a great deal of punishment.

The two-time New England Golden Gloves champion improved to 21-0, 17 KOs. This was Hogan’s third bout of the year. Todd dropped to 17-14, 9 KOs.

Classic Entertainment and Sports (CES) and Granite Chin Promotions co-promoted “Fight Night Boston Harbor” at the Encore Boston Harbor Resort in Everett, Massachusetts. The main event and the seven undercard bouts were televised live on BXNG TV in front of a sold-out crowd of more than 2,000 fight fans.

Jonathan de Pina obtained a six-round unanimous decision over Elijah Peixoto (60-52, 59-53, and 58-54) in the co-feature. De Pina controlled the lightweight fight, being aggressive and pressing the action. He beat Peixoto to the punch with his jabs and got the better of the exchanges throughout the bout. De Pina also knocked Peixoto down twice. The first knockdown was towards the end of the first round from what appeared to be a slip, however, referee Scott LaPointe ruled it a knockdown, much to the dismay of Peixoto. De Pina then dropped Peixoto as the third round was about to end from a straight right jab to the head.

The 2018 New England Golden Gloves titleholder improved to 15-2, 7 KOs. De Pina has won three in a row. Peixoto dropped to 4-1-1, 2 KOs, as he sustained his first professional loss.

Eric “The Gladiator” Goff scored a six-round unanimous decision over Derrick Whitley Jr. (59-55, 58-56, and 58-56) in a competitive, hard-fought junior middleweight bout. Goff kept his unbeaten record intact (9-0, 6 KOs). Whitley Jr. fell to 9-6-2. Whitely Jr. displayed better defense and counterpunching, especially the jab, however, Goff pressed the action throughout the bout and threw and landed more punches. He also connected on the harder shots.

Jaydell “The Pazmanian Devil” Pazmino beat Daniel “The Hudson Valley Kid” Sostre via a second-round knockout. Referee LaPointe stopped the junior middleweight bout at one minute and forty-eight seconds as Sostre was unable to beat his ten-second count. Pazmino dropped Sostre on all fours from a left-right hook to the body. Pazmino, the 2020 New England Golden Gloves champion, improved to 9-0, 8 KOs. This was his fourth bout of the year. Sostre dropped to 13-31-3, 5 KOs.

2024 National Golden Gloves silver medalist Jennifer Perella defeated Brittany Dukes en route to a four-round unanimous decision, winning all but one round on all three judges’ scorecards (40-36, 40-36, and 39-37). Perella upped her record to 4-1, 1 KO. She has won four in a row. Dukes fell to 3-9-2, 2 KOs. Her two-bout winning streak ended. Perella outworked and outlanded Dukes in this action-packed, entertaining female junior featherweight bout. Ringside doctors visited both corners due to cuts over their eyes – Dukes before the third round and Perella before the fourth – but both doctors allowed each fighter to continue to box.

James “Pitbull” Perkins obtained a six-round unanimous decision as he delivered a one-sided beatdown of Ryan Clark, winning every round on all three judges’ scorecards (60-54, 60-54, and 60-54) in this super middleweight fight. Perkins landed the vast majority of the punches that he threw, including multiple-punch combinations of hooks and jabs to the body and head. He also connected with the harder punches, many of which staggered Clark, who somehow did not get knocked down despite taking a great deal of punishment. Clark’s nose began to bleed towards the end of the first round and throughout the fight. Perkins improved to 15-3-1, 9 KOs. He has won two in a row, including defeating Anthony Andreozzi in his last bout for the WBC USA light heavyweight title. Clark dropped to 5-8-1, 2 KOs.

Light heavyweight, Charlie “The City Point Sicilian” LoGrasso dropped Juan Celin Zapata twice en route to a second-round knockout. LoGrasso, who is fifty-seven years old, kept his undefeated record intact (3-0, 3 KOs). This was his second bout in three months after making his professional debut twenty-nine years ago (in 1996). Zapata, who is forty-five years old, fell to 7-27-2, 5 KOs. LoGrasso knocked Zapata down in the first round from a left hook to the head. In the second, he dropped Zapata via a short right jab to the head, and Zapata was unable to beat referee Melissa Kelly’s ten-second count, so she stopped the fight at two minutes and twenty-nine seconds.

Christian Moura scored a first-round technical knockout over Michael Thornton. Referee LaPointe quickly halted the junior featherweight bout at one minute and fifty-five seconds after Thornton was dropped for the second time and was in no shape to continue fighting. Moura knocked Thornton down with a short right hook and then a left uppercut, both to the head in rapid succession. Moura, a three-time New England Golden Gloves champion, improved to 2-0, 2 KOs. This was his second bout in two months. Thornton dropped to 0-2.