Tim Bradley says fans are overlooking the right hand of Brian Norman Jr. going into his fight against Devin Haney this Saturday night at Ring IV in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. He notes that they’re thinking that Norman Jr. (28-0, 22 KOs) only has a left hook, but his hand that he throws with power that he could KO Haney (32-0, 16 KOs) with.

WBO welterweight champion Norman Jr. is the favorite heading into his bout against the upset-minded former two-division world champion Haney at the ANB Arena in Riyadh. However, many fans, fighters, and boxing experts believe Devin’s experience, mobility, and hand speed will be too much for Norman Jr.

Why Bradley Still Picks Norman

The boxing Hall of Famer disagrees. He believes that Norman Jr. has enough to his game to defeat Haney, and potentially knock him out if he can land his different power shots in his arsenal.

“I’m still picking Norman Jr. I think he’s naturally an underdog. I don’t care what the odds say. He’s an overachiever, and I think he’s going to come through,” said Tim Bradley to Fighthype, picking Brian Norman Jr. to defeat Devin Haney on Saturday night.

In Norman Jr’s last fight against Jin Sasaki on June 19, 2025, he was hitting him with big right hands early in the fight. That was his main weapon until he connected with a left hook in the fifth round that knocked Sasaki out cold on the canvas.

The right hands that Norman Jr. was hitting Sasaki with in rounds 1 through 4 would be difficult for Haney to take. They looked every bit as hard as the left hooks that Ryan Garcia repeatedly hurt Haney with in their fight last year on April 20, 2024. Norman Jr. showed improvement in his right-hand power against Sasaki.

The Overlooked Right Hand

“He ain’t coming to play. As long as you don’t get power thirsty, Norman. Everybody is talking about the left hook from Norman Jr. I think they have to worry about more than the left hook. The dude got an uppercut. He’s got a right hand. Norman is throwing a straighter right hand now than he ever has.

“He’ll loop it sometimes, and then throw it straight down the middle with full force. Norman isn’t the same fighter he was years ago. He’s a completely different fighter,” said Bradley.