The Architect of Canelo’s Downfall, ‘BoMac’ McIntyre, Gives Unexpected Advice to the Fallen Champion

Trainer Brian ‘BoMac’ McIntyre gave Canelo Alvarez words of encouragement in an interview today, trying to boost his spirits following his loss to Terence Crawford last weekend. ‘BoMac’ states that Canelo (63-3-2, 39 KOs) has “nothing to prove,” and he advises him to rest up to decide what he wants to do.

Canelo hasn’t said yet whether he’s going to pursue a rematch with Crawford or not. He’d have to go through a Rocky-type of metamorphosis to decide in favor of a second fight with Bud.

Crawford’s Hit-and-Run Blueprint

McIntyre, Crawford’s lead trainer, put together a game plan for him to use movement and a hit-and-run approach to take advantage of Canelo’s slow feet.

It was essentially the blueprint that William Scull had created last May of circling the ring, landing, and then taking off like a rocket to avoid Canelo’s power shots. It worked well, but wasn’t particularly enjoyable to watch; it enabled Crawford to secure the win and become the undisputed super middleweight champion.

Canelo’s Legacy is “Cemented”

“Rest up, [get] back in the gym, assess where you’re at. But look, the man [Canelo] has nothing to prove. Just get what you can out of the sport. Your legacy is already cemented,” said trainer Brian ‘BoMac’ McIntyre to Ring Magazine about what Canelo Alvarez should do to rebound after his loss to Terence Crawford last weekend.

Canelo obviously knows his legacy is cemented. He’s beaten enough high-level fighters during his career, some of them better than the version of Terence Crawford that he fought last Saturday.

The Toll of a Grueling Career

The defeat was a case of Alvarez getting old and showing signs of a grueling 20-year career, going up against fighters that Crawford never had to deal with. If the shoe were on the other foot and Crawford had fought the likes of Gennadiy Golovkin x 3, Dmitry Bivol, Sergey Kovalev, and Miguel Cotto, he’d be physically just as worn out, if not worse.

Two Fights Left on the Deal

Canelo has two fights remaining on his contract with Riyadh Season. He’s expected to fulfill the remainder of his contract, and from there, he could retire unless he looks good in those fights. That’s unlikely.

Canelo hasn’t knocked anyone out in four years since his 11th-round TKO of Caleb Plant on November 6, 2021. That was nine fights ago. He’s fought opposition that he should have been able to knock out, but couldn’t due to his stamina and lost explosiveness.