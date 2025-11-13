Anthony Joshua will be facing Jake Paul next month on December 19th in a fight that is “not an exhibition.” It’s reportedly a “done deal” and is expected to be announced soon.

Hearn: “You Can’t Eat Legacy”

This is a fight that Joshua’s promoter, Eddie Hearn, discussed earlier today, focusing on the money AJ will earn. His thing was that “you can’t eat legacy.”

So, whatever criticism Joshua is getting for taking a fight against the highly popular YouTuber-turned-boxer Paul, people are missing the financial upside for AJ. He’s going to make a tremendous amount of money, potentially as much as he’s ever made, and equal to what he’ll get if he ever faces Tyson Fury.

A Real Fight, Not an Exhibition

Mike Coppinger leaked the news tonight, revealing the December 19th date, which will be counted in the records. That’s important because boxing fans want to see real fights, not exhibitions.

It’s a matchup that is poised to be a massive event worldwide on Netflix, giving Joshua (28-4, 25 KOs) an opportunity to tune up before he makes another run for a heavyweight world title or a clash against Tyson Fury in 2026.

There is a risk involved for the 36-year-old Joshua, as Jake Paul has excellent power in his right hand, and he’s a lot younger than AJ at 28. He’s been active, and he could take advantage of Joshua coming off a knockout loss against Daniel Dubois and a 15-month layoff.

DAZN–Netflix Deal Needs Final Signoff

Hearn said today to the iFL TV, “Nothing will be announced this week. If it gets done, you’ll probably hear about it next week. One of the great things about working with DAZN is that they understand the great opportunities presented for fighters,” said Hearn about how DAZN will allow Joshua, who is signed with them, to fight Jake Paul on Netflix.

“I’ve never known DAZN to restrict opportunities for fighters. There will have to be a deal agreed with DAZN. It won’t just be, ‘You have our blessing.'”