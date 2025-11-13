Eddie Hearn says Conor Benn will be moving down to 147 and challenging for a world title after he faces middleweight Chris Eubank Jr. in their rematch this Saturday, November 15th, at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

“Generational Money” Secured

Hearn states that the 29-year-old Benn (23-1, 14 KOs) has made “generational money” that will keep him and his children well off. But Benn still aspires to become a world champion, following in his famous father, Nigel Benn’s, footsteps.

Hearn acknowledges that it will be difficult for Conor to move back down to 147 after his fight against Eubank Jr. Benn hasn’t fought at welterweight in three years, since his fight against Chris van Heerden on April 16, 2022. That’s a long time to be away from a division fighting at 154 and 160.

Hearn doesn’t mention which welterweight champion Benn will target, but it’s believed that it’ll be WBC belt-holder Mario Barrios. He’s widely seen as the weakest link. Benn would have an excellent chance of defeating him if Hearn can arrange that.

Norman Jr. = The Danger Zone

Once Conor captures that belt. He can pick and choose to defend it against vulnerable but popular Devin Haney, Ryan Garcia, 46-year-old Manny Pacquiao, and Rolando ‘Rolly’ Romero. The one to avoid would be the King of the 147-lb division, Brian Norman Jr. He’d be bad news for Benn, especially if he’s weaker for having moved back down to welterweight after three years away.

“It’s been a great experience these two fights. It’s made Conor Benn generational money that’s going to secure him and his kids’ lives forever. But the dreams and aspirations are to win a world title. That’s what his father did,” said promoter Eddie Hearn to the media about Conor Benn’s goal after banking his second big payday against Chris Eubank Jr. in their fight this Saturday night in London.

Ideally, Benn should move down to 154, because that would make his job easier in cutting weight. However, the fighters at 154 are very talented and have power on the same level as Benn’s, if not more. Life would be hard for Conor if he fought at junior middleweight, even if he was maneuvered with great care by Hearn. There are too many sharks in that division that would feed off a fighter like Benn and ruin his career in lightning fashion. He’s a good fringe-level fighter, but not top 5 material.

Nigel’s Legacy Hanging Over Him

“Nigel Benn’s belt is up in Conor’s gym in his garage, and he looks at it every day. He dreams of becoming a world champion,” said Hearn. “I do think moving down to 147 will be hard work, but I think it’s more than possible. That will come in early 2026. We’ll start looking at that.

“Saturday’s just about victory, but you will see Conor Benn challenging for a world title, I believe, after this fight,” said Hearn.

If Conor Benn wants to follow in his father, Nigel Benn’s, footsteps, he should target the best fighter at welterweight when he moves back down by facing Norman Jr. It’s doubtful that he will because he’s not fought the A-grade fighters yet, and he’s almost 30 and has been a pro for nine years. If you’ve been in the game that long and still haven’t fought a high-level fighter, it’s a red flag that you’re career isn’t about fighting the best. It’s about making money only.