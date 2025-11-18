Homecoming: Austin Joel ready for Canadian debut

Courtice featherweight Austin ‘The Tornado’ Joel is razor-focused ahead of his Canadian debut on November 28th.

The rangy Joel (2-0, 2 KO) will face 65-fight Mexican veteran Jonatan Lecona in a four-round undercard opener, setting the stage for former World Title Challenger Brandon Cook’s retirement celebration in the main event at Whitby’s Canada Event Centre.

“I’m working as hard as I can (and) am super clear-headed in this camp,” reflected the 23 year old. “Everything I’m doing on the sidelines, whether it’s running my business, my personal brand, it all goes toward fighting (and) keeps me locked in.”

While it will not be his first rodeo in the pro ranks — he picked up a pair of wins in Colombia earlier this year — it will definitely be a new environment: Fighting as a supporting act on local star Brandon Cook’s final card, in front of a boatload of family and friends against a veteran opponent.

“Honestly, I’ve been manifesting opening for Brandon for a while,” smiled the young featherweight, who trains out of Bowmanville’s Kalsamrit Gym and the Ajax Boxing Club. “I’m honoured to open for a Canadian legend, he’s a really good guy and I did some training with him back when we were both at Black Dog (Boxing).”

In the visiting corner, Lecona is no slouch: A former Mexican bantamweight champion, he has made a living over the last several years travelling the world pushing hometown prospects to the brink.

“He’s got 65 fights, but I’m hungry and he’s not — he isn’t getting past me,” said the undefeated Joel with confidence. “My game is to stay pretty long, I’m a taller fighter for 126 (lbs. and) I’ll have reach on him. So staying long, tattooing him with the jab, and then opening up with the right if it’s there is the plan.”

The fighting pride of Courtice, Ontario has been blown away by the local support he’s received in the lead-up to his first fight on home soil.

“It’s honestly been overwhelming in the best way, there’s been so much love,” said Joel. “I feel like I’m a hero in my hometown — I’ve gained 10, 15 sponsors just for this camp, and the ticket sales have been great for my first fight at home.”

When the bell rings, everything else will fade to the background — the arena seats filled, the fight trunk sponsors sewn-on — and Austin Joel will do what he does, throwing punches in bunches.

For the first time as a professional, he will be doing it in front of the people who mean the most to him.

Austin ‘The Tornado’ Joel faces Jonatan ‘Zurdo’ Lecona in a four-round featherweight clash on Nov. 28th in Whitby, Canada, on a United Promotions card. Brandon Cook headlines against Argentina’s Marcos Cornejo. Boxing News 24/7 will be on site reporting live from ringside.