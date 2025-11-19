Though both men have had their names linked with that of reigning WBC welterweight champ Mario Barrios, with both Ryan Garcia and Conor Benn very much wanting to fight Barrios, there is now something of a chance that Garcia and Benn could fight each other. At least the two have had a little back-and-forth on social media, this after Garcia called Benn out.

Garcia, last seen looking pretty dreadful in a decision loss to Rolly Romero in a dull fight, wrote on social media that it’s always been his dream to box in the UK. And he says he wants his UK debut to be against Benn.

Could Garcia vs Benn Actually Happen Before Either Gets Barrios?

Benn is, of course, coming off that wide decision win over a drained and very tired-looking Chris Eubank Jr. Benn says he would sign on for a fight with Garcia “immediately.”

“I’m up 2-0 on Mr. Eddie Hearn. Would love to make it 3-0 and head to the UK, always been a dream of mine. LET’S RUN IT,” Garcia wrote.

To which Benn responded almost instantly:

“I don’t play games or waffle like you yanks do. When I say let’s go, I mean let’s goooo. Me Vs. You next, I’ll sign immediately, and rest assured, I’ll knock you clean out,” Benn wrote.

So, could this fight happen? If so, it would see “rival” promoters Hearn and Oscar De La Hoya go head-to-head along with the two fighters. And you just know the hype, the build-up, the absolute fud and games ahead of a Benn Vs. Garcia’s clash would be pretty epic. But again, maybe “KingRy” will fight Barrios next instead, or maybe Benn will land a shot at Barrios next instead.

Is Benn The Wrong Opponent For Garcia Right Now?

But for sure, if he can make 147, or at least an agreeable catch-weight, Garcia against Benn would be a fun fight, a big fight for the UK, and most certainly one we would all watch. Garcia needs to redeem himself following his failed drug test, which came after his big win over Devin Haney, and he needs to show us all he is far better than the fighter who turned up against Romero.

Benn said after his win over Eubank Jr that his dream is to win the WBC title his father once held (up to 168 pounds). But maybe Benn could take a big-money fight with Garcia in the meantime.

Who wins and how if Garcia, 24-2(20) and Benn, 24-1(14) do rumble?