“Those boxers took a long road to fight for a world title:

Vitali Klitschko: 24 fights (3 years)

Whyte: 27 fights (7 years)

Miller: 30 fights (17 years) and never fought for one

Povetkin: 21 fights (7 years)

Rico just one… and he’s already going for the title.”

Verhoeven has one recorded professional boxing bout, dating back to 2014. He built his reputation in kickboxing, where he competed 76 times, won 66 fights, and claimed five Glory heavyweight titles. That success established him as one of the most dominant heavyweights in that sport’s history. On May 23, he will challenge Oleksandr Usyk for the WBC heavyweight belt in Egypt.

Sabatini’s comparison centers on precedent and accumulation. Vitali Klitschko compiled 24 professional bouts in three years before becoming heavyweight champion. Dillian Whyte and Alexander Povetkin both built multi-year professional resumes before entering world title fights. Jarrell Miller, also referenced, has fought 30 times without securing a championship opportunity.

Supporters of the matchup argue that Verhoeven’s size, athletic background, and knockout power make him a credible heavyweight threat regardless of the boxing rounds logged. Critics counter that world title fights have traditionally required a documented progression through ranked opposition.

The May 23 bout at the Pyramids of Giza has already prompted debate beyond promotional headlines. Sabatini’s reaction reflects a broader concern among boxing observers: whether championship opportunities are now being granted based on crossover stature as much as ring seasoning.

The fight itself will answer competitive questions. For now, the path taken to reach it remains the central point of discussion.