Navarrete vs Nunez Live Results and Updates

Emanuel Navarrete and Eduardo “Sugar” Nunez meet tonight at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona, in a 130-pound unification bout. The WBO and IBF titles are both on the line.

Navarrete brings a 39-2-1 record with 32 knockouts and defends the WBO belt. Nunez enters 29-1 with 27 stoppages and holds the IBF title.