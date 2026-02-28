Navarrete vs Nunez Live Results and Updates


Navarrete vs Nunez Live Results and Updates

Emanuel Navarrete and Eduardo “Sugar” Nunez meet tonight at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona, in a 130-pound unification bout. The WBO and IBF titles are both on the line.

Navarrete brings a 39-2-1 record with 32 knockouts and defends the WBO belt. Nunez enters 29-1 with 27 stoppages and holds the IBF title.



We’ll update this page throughout the evening with results, quick notes, and round-by-round scoring for the main event. Jump into the comments section to follow along and share your card as the fight unfolds.

Tonight’s card

Arturo Cardenas vs Jordan Martinez
Super bantamweights 10 rounds

Tahmir Smalls vs Abel Ramos
Welterweights 10 rounds

Emiliano Vargas vs Agustin Quintana
Super lightweights 10 rounds

Emanuel Navarrete vs Eduardo “Sugar” Nunez
Super featherweights 12 rounds
Unification for the WBO and IBF titles

Viewing Information

Saturday, February 28, 2026
Streaming on DAZN
Start time: 8:00 pm ET
Desert Diamond Arena — Glendale, Arizona


