Harrison, a Muay Thai legend who has long competed at the highest level of kickboxing, made his view clear when asked about the matchup.

“No one can beat Usyk in a boxing fight, I don’t care who you are,” Harrison told Sky Sports. “He’s the best heavyweight on this planet, and he’s the best heavyweight of this era. If guys like Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua can’t put a dent in him, no one’s going to be able to put a dent in him.”

He even joked that Verhoeven would need to “boot him in the leg” to gain any advantage.

That is not promotional build-up. It is an acknowledgment of hierarchy. Within boxing, Usyk has already cleared out the generation placed in front of him. Within kickboxing, Verhoeven did much the same in his own code. The difference is that this contest takes place under strict boxing rules, where footwork, timing, and defensive layers carry over differently than kicks and clinch exchanges.

Usyk remains unbeaten as a professional and has defeated Fury, Joshua, and Daniel Dubois twice apiece across cruiserweight and heavyweight campaigns. The skill disparity between elite boxing and elite kickboxing under boxing rules is widely understood, particularly at heavyweight, where positioning and ring control often decide rounds.

Harrison still believes Verhoeven deserves the opportunity and the payday that comes with it. But competitively, the expectation is clear.

When the crossover side openly concedes the difficulty before the first bell, the competitive intrigue fades.