Rolly Romero says Ryan Garcia declined agreed rematch

“Me and Ryan had a rematch,” Romero said to Mr. Verzace. “We had the whole deal set up, and he just decided not to take it.”

Romero said the situation became complicated because Garcia was also tied to other possible matchups. The expected sequence at the time involved Garcia facing Devin Haney again before revisiting his rivalry with Romero.

“The original deal was he was supposed to rematch Devin and then rematch me,” Romero said.

When the Garcia-Haney rematch did not happen, Rolly believed their own second fight would move forward. Instead, Garcia went in another direction, and Romero was left waiting for his next move.

The uncertainty led to discussions about other possible opponents, including the possibility of facing Manny Pacquiao, though that option also failed to come together.

Rolly added that the period of inactivity ultimately allowed him time to step away from the ring and deal with personal matters.

“I’m happy I didn’t fight in that time because I wasn’t right,” Romero said. “I needed time to focus on myself.”

Ryan eventually moved on to other opportunities at welterweight, while Rolly considered different options for his own return. The delay meant the rivalry never received the immediate sequel that many fans expected after their first meeting. Romero maintained that he remained open to revisiting the matchup in the future if the circumstances line up for both fighters.

Rolly also indicated that his focus is now on securing the biggest available fights at welterweight as his career moves forward. He is currently in negotiations to face Devin Haney on May 30, while the possibility of a Garcia rematch remains unfinished business.