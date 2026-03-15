That economic reality appears to be part of the calculation. Junior middleweight currently features several established names and title fights, while the middleweight division has struggled to generate the same level of activity in recent months.

The possibility of Hernandez dropping to 154 surfaced through comments shared by boxing insider Cesar Seda, who posted that the Cuban prospect had effectively put the division on notice.

“🚨 SPEAKING LOUD FELICIANO! 🇨🇺🥊 Puts the 154lbs division on notice and drops that he might move down in weight,” Seda wrote on X.

Yoenli has built early momentum since turning professional, stopping eight of his first nine opponents and developing a reputation as a technically sharp pressure fighter with heavy hands. His amateur pedigree and finishing rate have led some observers to view him as a future title contender regardless of which division he ultimately campaigns in.

For the moment, Hernandez remains scheduled to compete at middleweight. He is set to appear on the March 28 card headlined by Sebastian Fundora’s fight with Keith Thurman.

If Hernandez ultimately decides to move down, the shift would place him in a deeper division where several high-profile fights are regularly made. It would also test whether his power and size translate the same way against the larger junior middleweights already established near the top of the weight class.

The idea of leaving middleweight this early in his career says plenty about where the division currently stands. A young, unbeaten fighter usually climbs toward a title at 160. Hernandez is already considering going the other direction.