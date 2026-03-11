“I never fought him, but I would fight Ryan for sure,” Paul said during a press conference this week. “I thought his performance was really good and probably one of the best he’s looked in recent times. Despite our beef in the past, I was very happy for him.”

Jake added that one trait he admires about Garcia is his willingness to speak openly, even when it brings criticism.

“What I love about Ryan Garcia is similar to Jake,” Paul said while referencing himself. “He speaks his mind at all times. He’s not afraid of the repercussions of saying exactly what he’s thinking and taking responsibility for that.”

Ryan remains one of boxing’s most recognizable fighters because of his large following and outspoken personality. His fights regularly draw strong attention from fans whenever he steps into the ring, and he continues to attract interest whenever he schedules a fight.

Jake’s comments also showed that their past disagreements have not closed the door on a potential bout. He said he would still be willing to fight Garcia if the opportunity presented itself. A matchup between the two would likely generate major attention because both fighters have built large audiences through their online platforms and outspoken personalities.

Even if a fight never materializes, Paul’s remarks suggested there is at least mutual respect for Ryan’s ability in the ring. For now, Jake’s focus remains on his own career, but he made clear that Garcia would be a fight he would welcome if the situation ever made sense.