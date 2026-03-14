Henry Garcia made that point during a recent interview while reacting to comments from Stevenson and other fighters in the lightweight and junior welterweight divisions. The trainer and father of the former interim lightweight titleholder said the experience of Ryan’s fight with Gervonta Davis changed how the camp looks at weight restrictions in big fights.

Garcia pointed back to the 2023 bout with Davis, which included a rehydration clause that limited how much Ryan could regain after the weigh-in. In Henry Garcia’s view, those conditions played a role in how the fight developed once the bell rang.

“He was really dehydrated, and he had a rehydration clause,” Henry said to MillCity Boxing. “Do you really call that a win if you have conditions like that? Think about it. If you have conditions, people say, ‘You agreed.’ Yeah, we agreed. But Ryan was really dehydrated.”

The comments came as Stevenson has continued to mention Garcia as a potential opponent in the future. Ryan himself has also suggested that he would fight Stevenson without special conditions attached, a point his father repeated during the discussion.

Henry Garcia argued that the issue comes down to making sure both fighters enter the ring under the same circumstances.

“Ryan said it already,” Henry said. “He’ll beat you straight up. No rehydration clause.”

A Stevenson-Garcia fight has never moved beyond discussion stage, and neither side has confirmed negotiations. Garcia’s camp, though, made one part of its position clear.

They believe the lesson from the Davis fight still applies. If Ryan steps into another big fight with Stevenson or anyone else, they want it done without limits on what he can weigh the next day.