RESULTS: Kell Brook annihilates Mark DeLuca

Kell Brook returned from a 14 month hiatus from the ring to stop Mark DeLuca in seven rounds at the FlyDSA Arena in Sheffield, live on Sky Sports in the UK and DAZN in the US.





(Photo credit: Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing)

A left hook flattened DeLuca and caused the referee to step in after Brook had spent the entire fight badly bloodying and hurting his visitor. The win sets up an exciting 2020 for ‘The Special One’ who now has plenty of options.

Brook: I’ll be world champion again in 2020

“2020 is the year that I become World Champion again,” Brook said afterwards. “I don’t shy away from any fighter, I have a lot of respect for Liam Smith, he boxed a stablemate of mine in Liam Williams.





“I’ve sparred him and if those spars are anything to go by, the fight would be amazing.

Kell aware Liam Smith wants fight with him

“I know he wants the fight. We’ll sit down with Eddie [Hearn] this week. I love the Smith family but once we get in there, it’s business.





“I want to get straight back in the gym, I want to be fighting again in 10 or 12 weeks.”

Terri Harper was crowned WBC Super-Featherweight World Champion after battering Eva Walhstom over ten rounds to rip the famous green and gold belt from the long-reigning Finn and cement herself as a new star of British boxing.

“I had a lot of pressure on me, I’m 23-years old and I’ve just done this, I’ve made history,” she said afterwards. “I got the win, it was a hard fight against a tough girl.”

Great win for Kid Galahad

Kid Galahad earned another shot at IBF Featherweight World Champion Josh Warrington by stopping Claudio Marrero in eight rounds of their Final Eliminator in a hugely-impressive performance.

“After last time against Warrington, I couldn’t leave anything to the judges,” said Galahad afterwards.

Doncaster fan favourite Dave Allen clattered Dorian Darch, flooring him twice in three rounds, to impressively return to action after his loss to David Price last year.

“This means the world to me, I’ve waited for this moment for a long time,” he said. “I’ve come back because I love the game. Whatever I have is because of boxing.”

Other undercard results