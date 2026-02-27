“My promotional contract has expired,” Ramirez wrote on X. “I believe this change will be good for my career and the opportunities ahead. I appreciate the last six years and wish @trboxing success as they sort out their next chapter.”

Ramirez signed with Top Rank in 2019 after defecting from Cuba and fought exclusively under its banner during his 17-fight professional run. He rebounded from a split-decision loss in his pro debut to win 13 consecutive bouts, positioning himself for a title opportunity.

He captured the vacant WBO featherweight belt in April 2023 with a unanimous decision victory over Isaac Dogboe. The title reign lasted eight months before he dropped a majority decision to Rafael Espinoza in December 2023.

Ramirez returned in June 2024 with a decision win over Brandon Leon Benitez to secure a rematch with Espinoza later that year. Their second meeting ended in six rounds after Ramirez complained of impaired vision and was unable to continue. He later disclosed that he suffered an eye injury during the bout and has not fought since.

Top Rank’s long-term broadcast agreement with ESPN concluded in 2025, and several fighters have since reached the end of their promotional terms during the company’s transition period.

Ramirez owns a 14-3 record with nine knockouts. His amateur career included Olympic gold medals in 2012 at 114½ pounds and in 2016 at 123½ pounds. He also defeated Shakur Stevenson in the 2016 Olympic final before both turned professional.

No next fight or promotional agreement has been announced. A fighter like Robeisy would be ideal in a closed Zuffa league, feasting on competition that isn’t quite world-class. That would be a situation where Robeisy could excel and extend his career.