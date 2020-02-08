Boxing News 24/7


Brook vs. DeLuca – Sheffield Live Updates

- Leave a Comment

David Allen Dorian Darch Eddie Hearn Kell Brook Kid Galahad Mark DeLuca
Email
WhatsApp
Tweet
Share

Former featherweight world title challenger Kid Galahad (27-1, 16 KOs) beat Claudio Marrero (24-4, 17 KOs) by an 8th round knockout in an IBF 126-lb title eliminator on Saturday night at the Sheffield Arena in Sheffield, England. The contest was halted by Marrero’s corner after the round ended.


The victory for Galahad, 29, makes him the mandatory for IBF featherweight champion Josh Warrington, who beat him last June by a 12 round split decision. It’s fortunate for Galahad that he’s now in position for a quick rematch.

“I’m over the moon, I knew I had to bring my A-game, he could do everything,” said Galahad to Sky Sports after his win. “After last time against Warrington, I couldn’t leave anything to the judges.”

READ:
RESULTS: Dave Allen Scores Impressive KO Over Dorian Darch

David Allen crushes Dorian Darch


In a nice little bounce back fight, domestic level heavyweight David Allen (18-5-2, 15 KOs) had too much power for journeyman Dorian Darch (12-12-1, 1 KO) in stopping him in the 3rd round.

Allen, 27, hurt Darch with a right hand followed by a left hook that put him down hard on the canvas. After Darch got up, Allen knocked him down with another booming left hand. The fight was then mercifully stopped.

“This means the world to me, I’ve waited for this moment for a long time. I’ve come back because I love the game.” said Allen. “Whatever I have is because of boxing.”


Other results:

Martin J Ward UD 10 Jesus Amparan

READ:
RESULTS: Sandoval Defeats Tabugon, Negrete beats Melian
David Allen Dorian Darch Eddie Hearn Kell Brook Kid Galahad Mark DeLuca
Eva Wahlstrom vs Terri Harper, WBC and IBO Super-Featherweight Bout , FlyDSA Arena in Sheffield. 8th February 2020 Picture By Mark Robinson.
David Allen Dorian Darch Eddie Hearn Kell Brook Kid Galahad Mark DeLuca
Eva Wahlstrom vs Terri Harper, WBC and IBO Super-Featherweight Bout , FlyDSA Arena in Sheffield. 8th February 2020 Picture By Mark Robinson.
David Allen Dorian Darch Eddie Hearn Kell Brook Kid Galahad Mark DeLuca
Eva Wahlstrom vs Terri Harper, WBC and IBO Super-Featherweight Bout , FlyDSA Arena in Sheffield. 8th February 2020 Picture By Mark Robinson.
David Allen Dorian Darch Eddie Hearn Kell Brook Kid Galahad Mark DeLuca
Kell Brook vs Mark DeLuca, WBO Inter-Continental Super-Welterweight Title, FlyDSA Arena in Sheffield. 8th February 2020 Picture By Mark Robinson.
David Allen Dorian Darch Eddie Hearn Kell Brook Kid Galahad Mark DeLuca
Kell Brook vs Mark DeLuca, WBO Inter-Continental Super-Welterweight Title, FlyDSA Arena in Sheffield. 8th February 2020 Picture By Mark Robinson.
David Allen Dorian Darch Eddie Hearn Kell Brook Kid Galahad Mark DeLuca
Kell Brook vs Mark DeLuca, WBO Inter-Continental Super-Welterweight Title, FlyDSA Arena in Sheffield. 8th February 2020 Picture By Mark Robinson.
David Allen Dorian Darch Eddie Hearn Kell Brook Kid Galahad Mark DeLuca
Kell Brook vs Mark DeLuca, WBO Inter-Continental Super-Welterweight Title, FlyDSA Arena in Sheffield. 8th February 2020 Picture By Mark Robinson.
David Allen Dorian Darch Eddie Hearn Kell Brook Kid Galahad Mark DeLuca
Kell Brook vs Mark DeLuca, WBO Inter-Continental Super-Welterweight Title, FlyDSA Arena in Sheffield. 8th February 2020 Picture By Mark Robinson.
David Allen Dorian Darch Eddie Hearn Kell Brook Kid Galahad Mark DeLuca
Kell Brook vs Mark DeLuca, WBO Inter-Continental Super-Welterweight Title, FlyDSA Arena in Sheffield. 8th February 2020 Picture By Mark Robinson.
David Allen Dorian Darch Eddie Hearn Kell Brook Kid Galahad Mark DeLuca
Kell Brook vs Mark DeLuca, WBO Inter-Continental Super-Welterweight Title, FlyDSA Arena in Sheffield. 8th February 2020 Picture By Mark Robinson.
David Allen Dorian Darch Eddie Hearn Kell Brook Kid Galahad Mark DeLuca
Kell Brook vs Mark DeLuca, WBO Inter-Continental Super-Welterweight Title, FlyDSA Arena in Sheffield. 8th February 2020 Picture By Mark Robinson.
David Allen Dorian Darch Eddie Hearn Kell Brook Kid Galahad Mark DeLuca
Martin J Ward vs Jesus Amparan, Super-Featherweight contest, FlyDSA Arena in Sheffield. 8th February 2020 Picture By Mark Robinson.
David Allen Dorian Darch Eddie Hearn Kell Brook Kid Galahad Mark DeLuca
Martin J Ward vs Jesus Amparan, Super-Featherweight contest, FlyDSA Arena in Sheffield. 8th February 2020 Picture By Dave Thompson
David Allen Dorian Darch Eddie Hearn Kell Brook Kid Galahad Mark DeLuca
Martin J Ward vs Jesus Amparan, Super-Featherweight contest, FlyDSA Arena in Sheffield. 8th February 2020 Picture By Dave Thompson
David Allen Dorian Darch Eddie Hearn Kell Brook Kid Galahad Mark DeLuca
Martin J Ward vs Jesus Amparan, Super-Featherweight contest, FlyDSA Arena in Sheffield. 8th February 2020 Picture By Dave Thompson
David Allen Dorian Darch Eddie Hearn Kell Brook Kid Galahad Mark DeLuca
Martin J Ward vs Jesus Amparan, Super-Featherweight contest, FlyDSA Arena in Sheffield. 8th February 2020 Picture By Dave Thompson
David Allen Dorian Darch Eddie Hearn Kell Brook Kid Galahad Mark DeLuca
Anthony Tomlinson vs Stewart Burt Eliminator for the British and Commonwealth Welterweight title , FlyDSA Arena in Sheffield. 8th February 2020 Picture By Dave Thompson
David Allen Dorian Darch Eddie Hearn Kell Brook Kid Galahad Mark DeLuca
Anthony Tomlinson vs Stewart Burt Eliminator for the British and Commonwealth Welterweight title , FlyDSA Arena in Sheffield. 8th February 2020 Picture By Dave Thompson
David Allen Dorian Darch Eddie Hearn Kell Brook Kid Galahad Mark DeLuca
Anthony Tomlinson vs Stewart Burt Eliminator for the British and Commonwealth Welterweight title , FlyDSA Arena in Sheffield. 8th February 2020 Picture By Dave Thompson
David Allen Dorian Darch Eddie Hearn Kell Brook Kid Galahad Mark DeLuca
Kid Galahad vs Claudio Marrero, Final Eliminator for the IBF Featherweight title , FlyDSA Arena in Sheffield. 8th February 2020 Picture By Dave Thompson
David Allen Dorian Darch Eddie Hearn Kell Brook Kid Galahad Mark DeLuca
Kid Galahad vs Claudio Marrero, Final Eliminator for the IBF Featherweight title , FlyDSA Arena in Sheffield. 8th February 2020 Picture By Dave Thompson
David Allen Dorian Darch Eddie Hearn Kell Brook Kid Galahad Mark DeLuca
Kid Galahad vs Claudio Marrero, Final Eliminator for the IBF Featherweight title , FlyDSA Arena in Sheffield. 8th February 2020 Picture By Dave Thompson
David Allen Dorian Darch Eddie Hearn Kell Brook Kid Galahad Mark DeLuca
Kid Galahad vs Claudio Marrero, Final Eliminator for the IBF Featherweight title , FlyDSA Arena in Sheffield. 8th February 2020 Picture By Dave Thompson
David Allen Dorian Darch Eddie Hearn Kell Brook Kid Galahad Mark DeLuca
Kid Galahad vs Claudio Marrero, Final Eliminator for the IBF Featherweight title , FlyDSA Arena in Sheffield. 8th February 2020 Picture By Dave Thompson
David Allen Dorian Darch Eddie Hearn Kell Brook Kid Galahad Mark DeLuca
John Docherty vs Pablo Mendoza, Super-Middleweight contest, FlyDSA Arena in Sheffield. 8th February 2020 Picture By Dave Thompson
David Allen Dorian Darch Eddie Hearn Kell Brook Kid Galahad Mark DeLuca
John Docherty vs Pablo Mendoza, Super-Middleweight contest, FlyDSA Arena in Sheffield. 8th February 2020 Picture By Dave Thompson
David Allen Dorian Darch Eddie Hearn Kell Brook Kid Galahad Mark DeLuca
John Docherty vs Pablo Mendoza, Super-Middleweight contest, FlyDSA Arena in Sheffield. 8th February 2020 Picture By Dave Thompson
David Allen Dorian Darch Eddie Hearn Kell Brook Kid Galahad Mark DeLuca
John Docherty vs Pablo Mendoza, Super-Middleweight contest, FlyDSA Arena in Sheffield. 8th February 2020 Picture By Dave Thompson
David Allen Dorian Darch Eddie Hearn Kell Brook Kid Galahad Mark DeLuca
Donte Dixon vs Eduardo Valverde, Super-Featherweight contest, FlyDSA Arena in Sheffield. 8th February 2020 Picture By Dave Thompson
David Allen Dorian Darch Eddie Hearn Kell Brook Kid Galahad Mark DeLuca
Donte Dixon vs Eduardo Valverde, Super-Featherweight contest, FlyDSA Arena in Sheffield. 8th February 2020 Picture By Dave Thompson
David Allen Dorian Darch Eddie Hearn Kell Brook Kid Galahad Mark DeLuca
Donte Dixon vs Eduardo Valverde, Super-Featherweight contest, FlyDSA Arena in Sheffield. 8th February 2020 Picture By Dave Thompson
David Allen Dorian Darch Eddie Hearn Kell Brook Kid Galahad Mark DeLuca
Donte Dixon vs Eduardo Valverde, Super-Featherweight contest, FlyDSA Arena in Sheffield. 8th February 2020 Picture By Dave Thompson
David Allen Dorian Darch Eddie Hearn Kell Brook Kid Galahad Mark DeLuca
Callum Beardow vs Pawel Martyniuk, Light-Heavyweight Contest, FlyDSA Arena in Sheffield. 8th February 2020 Picture By Dave Thompson
David Allen Dorian Darch Eddie Hearn Kell Brook Kid Galahad Mark DeLuca
Callum Beardow vs Pawel Martyniuk, Light-Heavyweight Contest, FlyDSA Arena in Sheffield. 8th February 2020 Picture By Dave Thompson
David Allen Dorian Darch Eddie Hearn Kell Brook Kid Galahad Mark DeLuca
Dave Allen vs Dorian Darch, Heavyweight Contest, FlyDSA Arena in Sheffield. 8th February 2020 Picture By Dave Thompson
David Allen Dorian Darch Eddie Hearn Kell Brook Kid Galahad Mark DeLuca
Dave Allen vs Dorian Darch, Heavyweight Contest, FlyDSA Arena in Sheffield. 8th February 2020 Picture By Dave Thompson
David Allen Dorian Darch Eddie Hearn Kell Brook Kid Galahad Mark DeLuca
Dave Allen vs Dorian Darch, Heavyweight Contest, FlyDSA Arena in Sheffield. 8th February 2020 Picture By Dave Thompson
David Allen Dorian Darch Eddie Hearn Kell Brook Kid Galahad Mark DeLuca
Dave Allen vs Dorian Darch, Heavyweight Contest, FlyDSA Arena in Sheffield. 8th February 2020 Picture By Dave Thompson
David Allen Dorian Darch Eddie Hearn Kell Brook Kid Galahad Mark DeLuca
Dave Allen vs Dorian Darch, Heavyweight Contest, FlyDSA Arena in Sheffield. 8th February 2020 Picture By Dave Thompson
David Allen Dorian Darch Eddie Hearn Kell Brook Kid Galahad Mark DeLuca
Dave Allen vs Dorian Darch, Heavyweight Contest, FlyDSA Arena in Sheffield. 8th February 2020 Picture By Dave Thompson
David Allen Dorian Darch Eddie Hearn Kell Brook Kid Galahad Mark DeLuca
Kell Brook vs Mark DeLuca, WBO Inter-Continental Super-Welterweight Title, FlyDSA Arena in Sheffield.
8th February 2020
Picture By Mark Robinson.
David Allen Dorian Darch Eddie Hearn Kell Brook Kid Galahad Mark DeLuca
Kell Brook vs Mark DeLuca, WBO Inter-Continental Super-Welterweight Title, FlyDSA Arena in Sheffield.
8th February 2020
Picture By Mark Robinson.
David Allen Dorian Darch Eddie Hearn Kell Brook Kid Galahad Mark DeLuca
Kell Brook vs Mark DeLuca, WBO Inter-Continental Super-Welterweight Title, FlyDSA Arena in Sheffield.
8th February 2020
Picture By Mark Robinson.

Press News

Recent Posts

Latest Boxing Results