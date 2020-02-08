Brook vs. DeLuca – Sheffield Live Updates

Former featherweight world title challenger Kid Galahad (27-1, 16 KOs) beat Claudio Marrero (24-4, 17 KOs) by an 8th round knockout in an IBF 126-lb title eliminator on Saturday night at the Sheffield Arena in Sheffield, England. The contest was halted by Marrero’s corner after the round ended.





The victory for Galahad, 29, makes him the mandatory for IBF featherweight champion Josh Warrington, who beat him last June by a 12 round split decision. It’s fortunate for Galahad that he’s now in position for a quick rematch.

“I’m over the moon, I knew I had to bring my A-game, he could do everything,” said Galahad to Sky Sports after his win. “After last time against Warrington, I couldn’t leave anything to the judges.”

David Allen crushes Dorian Darch





In a nice little bounce back fight, domestic level heavyweight David Allen (18-5-2, 15 KOs) had too much power for journeyman Dorian Darch (12-12-1, 1 KO) in stopping him in the 3rd round.

Allen, 27, hurt Darch with a right hand followed by a left hook that put him down hard on the canvas. After Darch got up, Allen knocked him down with another booming left hand. The fight was then mercifully stopped.

“This means the world to me, I’ve waited for this moment for a long time. I’ve come back because I love the game.” said Allen. “Whatever I have is because of boxing.”





Other results:

Martin J Ward UD 10 Jesus Amparan