Kell Brook to Return in Dubai Tribute Fight for Ricky Hatton

Former IBF welterweight champ Kell Brook will return to action, this in a sincere effort at paying tribute to fallen warrior Ricky Hatton. Brook, who hasn’t boxed since his grudge-fight win over Amir Khan, this in February of 2022, will come back a year shy of the age of 40. Now, as per multiple sources, 39 year old Brook will fight next February, against the man Hatton was training to fight in Dubai, Eisa Al Dah.

Brook, who has spoken of how he had been tempted to return to the ring for other fights, perhaps one with Conor Benn, will now travel to Dubai to take on Al Dah. The show will be dubbed “Destiny in The Desert,” and the whole promotion will pay tribute to Hatton, who sadly and shockingly took his own life last month, this at the age of 46.

A Return with Real Meaning

Brook, like Hatton and unfortunately numerous other fighters, has openly suffered with battles with his mental health the way Hatton had, and on the night in Dubai, along with the ring action, the newly created ‘Ricky Hatton Foundation’ will be supported. It’s high time, so many people have said, that something is done for fighters who are suffering from mental health issues.

Brook, who was once one of the best welterweights in the world, attended Hatton’s funeral and now he will do something to honour his fellow fighter and friend. It’s great how fighters really do stick together, how they come together in times of need.

What Can We Expect from Brook’s Return?

Who knows how Brook will look in the fight next year, and whether or not it will be a one-fight comeback or something more. Four years out of the ring is of course a long time. We wish Brook nothing but the best here, and hopefully the whole event in Dubai will prove to be a massive success.

Brook is 40-3(28), while Al Dah, who is 46 years of age, is 8-3(4).