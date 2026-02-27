Ryan Garcia’s Home Targeted Days After WBC Title Win


Will Arons - 02/27/2026 - Comments
Ryan Garcia’s Home Targeted Days After WBC Title Win

Ryan Garcia’s week took an unwanted turn Thursday night, according to a report from TMZ Sports.

The outlet reported that an alleged intruder hopped a fence and attempted to enter Garcia’s Los Angeles-area home around 9:35 p.m. Law enforcement sources told TMZ that officers responded to a call for a possible burglary in progress, but the suspect had fled by the time police arrived.



TMZ reported that a search of the surrounding area did not result in an arrest. A security guard was reportedly present at the residence, and authorities took reports for attempted burglary and trespass.

It is unclear whether Garcia was inside the home at the time of the incident.

The reported break-in attempt came less than a week after Garcia defeated Mario Barrios to win the WBC welterweight title. The bout elevated Garcia’s profile further during an already active stretch of media appearances and public attention.

TMZ noted that burglaries and attempted break-ins have recently affected other high-profile athletes in the Los Angeles area.

No additional details were immediately available.


Click here to subscribe to our FREE newsletter

Related News:

Last Updated on 2026/02/27 at 1:19 PM