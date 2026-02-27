TMZ reported that a search of the surrounding area did not result in an arrest. A security guard was reportedly present at the residence, and authorities took reports for attempted burglary and trespass.

It is unclear whether Garcia was inside the home at the time of the incident.

The reported break-in attempt came less than a week after Garcia defeated Mario Barrios to win the WBC welterweight title. The bout elevated Garcia’s profile further during an already active stretch of media appearances and public attention.

TMZ noted that burglaries and attempted break-ins have recently affected other high-profile athletes in the Los Angeles area.

No additional details were immediately available.