Ryan Garcia’s week took an unwanted turn Thursday night, according to a report from TMZ Sports.
The outlet reported that an alleged intruder hopped a fence and attempted to enter Garcia’s Los Angeles-area home around 9:35 p.m. Law enforcement sources told TMZ that officers responded to a call for a possible burglary in progress, but the suspect had fled by the time police arrived.
TMZ reported that a search of the surrounding area did not result in an arrest. A security guard was reportedly present at the residence, and authorities took reports for attempted burglary and trespass.
It is unclear whether Garcia was inside the home at the time of the incident.
The reported break-in attempt came less than a week after Garcia defeated Mario Barrios to win the WBC welterweight title. The bout elevated Garcia’s profile further during an already active stretch of media appearances and public attention.
TMZ noted that burglaries and attempted break-ins have recently affected other high-profile athletes in the Los Angeles area.
No additional details were immediately available.
Click here to subscribe to our FREE newsletter
Related News:
- Ryan Garcia Says He’ll Fight Shakur at 140
- Joe Goossen Says Mario Barrios Likely Done at 147, Eyes Move to 154
- Josh Kelly Calls Out Ryan Garcia After Controversial IBF Win
- UFC Fighters Question Conor Benn’s Reported $15M Zuffa Purse
- Regis Prograis Explains Why 150 Pounds ‘Is Cool’ for Conor Benn Fight
- Eddie Hearn Says Matchroom ‘Golden’ As He Questions $15M Benn Deal And Addresses Turki
Last Updated on 2026/02/27 at 1:19 PM