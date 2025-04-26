McKenna’s Gold! Aaron McKenna Dominates Former Champ Liam Smith In Dazzling Performance – Boxing Results

Tonight on the big Eubank Jr. vs. Benn fight card in London, fans witnessed a great, hugely impressive breakout performance from a young fighter. Ireland’s Aaron McKenna dominated former WBO light-middleweight champ Liam Smith over 12 largely dazzling rounds of boxing.

McKenna, who didn’t put a foot wrong in the middleweight contest, won by commanding scores of 119-108, 117-109, and 118-108. Some fans might have felt 25-year-old McKenna deserved each and every round.

McKenna put the icing on the cake of his big win by dropping 36 year old Smith with a crippling shot to the body in the 12th and final round. To his credit, Smith managed to get back up and try to fight back. Smith’s raw courage kept him in tonight’s fight.

McKenna, now 20-0(10), has arrived on the big stage, and he really does look to be a fighter who can go all the way. Smith falls to 33-5-1(20), and we may well have seen his final ring appearance tonight.

McKenna, taking a step up in class, rose to the occasion in grand style. Tall at 6’1,” McKenna, dubbed “The Silencer,” showcased all his skills today. McKenna did some switch-hitting; he showed great movement, punch variety, accuracy, and stinging power. McKenna was a joy to watch, and Smith was soon visibly frustrated.

Try as he might, the former WBO champ, who holds a KO win over tonight’s co-headliner Eubank Junior, could not get a foothold in the fight. McKenna did everything but get the stoppage. Who McKenna fights next will prove very interesting, and likely a hot ticket. We really could be looking at a future world champion here.

As for Liverpool’s Smith, he’s had a good career, but there is no real way back for him at this stage. Smith was hoping for a rubber match with Eubank Junior, but that will not be happening now.

For McKenna, it may not be too long at all before he is fighting for a major title. And winning it.