With Crawford vacating the division, sanctioning bodies have begun updating their championship listings. Armando Reséndiz has been elevated to full champion status following Crawford’s exit. Other organizations have begun outlining possible eliminators and interim title paths, though no unified plan has been confirmed.

Jaime Munguía has not fought since May 2025. He enters the new year without an announced opponent or date. According to Sabatini, Munguía is being positioned for a high level bout tied to the revised title structure, though no formal sanctioning body order has been issued.

Earlier reports linked Munguía to negotiations for a bout in early 2026 against Christian Mbilli. That bout has not been finalized. Another possible opponent mentioned in sanctioning discussions is Hamzah Sheeraz, though no negotiations have been confirmed.

At present, there is no announced eliminator, no mandatory designation, and no approved date for Munguía’s return. Any April timeframe remains tentative and dependent on sanctioning body decisions and contract agreements.

The super middleweight division remains in transition following Crawford’s retirement. Munguía remains among the leading contenders but is currently without a confirmed fight, ranking order, or title pathway. Further updates are expected once sanctioning bodies complete their next round of rulings.

Sanctioning body schedules indicate that additional ranking updates are expected later this quarter. Those decisions are expected to clarify mandatory positions and eliminator requirements across the division as promoters finalize early 2026 planning. No official announcements have been issued by Munguía’s camp.