Thurman described the delay as part of the sport’s normal rhythm and said his focus has remained on preparation rather than timelines. He said recent training sessions have gone well and that he has stayed active in anticipation of the bout being formally rebooked.

The former unified welterweight champion also discussed how he expects to approach the fight, though his comments reflected some flexibility rather than a fixed plan. Thurman said he still views power as a core part of his game and suggested he intends to lean into it more than in recent outings. At the same time, he acknowledged that movement and timing remain part of his skill set and that he does not see the fight as requiring a single approach.

Asked about dealing with Fundora’s size and volume, Thurman pointed to experience as a key factor. He referenced veteran fighters such as Bernard Hopkins as examples of how knowledge and positioning can offset youth and physical advantages. Thurman said he does not believe constant movement is required if moments are chosen carefully.

Thurman also rejected the idea that his mobility has faded entirely, saying he still expects to show movement when necessary, even if his overall approach has evolved. He added that opponents often underestimate his adaptability, which he views as an advantage.

Fundora, the reigning WBC titleholder, has yet to publicly comment on a revised date. Until a formal announcement is made, Thurman remains in a holding phase, training while awaiting confirmation that his long-anticipated title opportunity is back on track.