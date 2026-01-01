At the same time, the WBA’s ruling placed an obligation on Resendiz to defend the title against Melikuziev, a long-time contender who has remained in position while awaiting clarity on his next assignment. The designation was meant to establish order following the vacancy, but it has not ended uncertainty.

Reports continue to link Resendiz with a potential early 2026 bout against Edgar Berlanga, a matchup viewed as more commercially appealing and easier to place on a major card. No agreement has been announced, but the possibility has drawn criticism from fans who see the mandatory challenger already being bypassed.

Melikuziev Team Calls for Enforcement

Melikuziev’s team has responded publicly, calling on the WBA to enforce its own ruling and ensure the mandatory defense is honored. Their position has been direct. The challenger has been named. The champion has been confirmed. The defense, they argue, should follow the written order rather than be delayed by negotiations for alternate bouts.

The WBA has not announced a timetable or issued further clarification. No fight date has been set for either potential matchup. If the mandatory order holds, industry expectation points toward a Resendiz–Melikuziev bout taking place in the summer of 2026.

Until then, the title remains officially assigned but competitively unresolved, with the next step dependent less on rankings than on how strictly the mandate is enforced.