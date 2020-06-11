Mariusz Wach Vs. Kevin Johnson All Set For Tomorrow Night In Poland As The Two Men Weigh-In

A heavyweight clash between two recognizable names will take place as planned in Poland Tomorrow night. At a time when ANY live heavyweight action is as rare as a Donald Trump apology, fans may opt to take advantage of outlet – EventTV. Global – which will exclusively carry tomorrow’s Mariusz Wach Vs. Kevin Johnson bout (yours for just under $5 bucks).

Wach and Johnson officially weighed-in earlier today in Konary. Both veterans came in quite heavy – Wach at 274.5 pounds, Johnson at 263.3 pounds – yet both men look to be in decent enough shape. Who knows, we might get a good action fight tomorrow night. Both men weighed-in while wearing masks and, as you can guess, no fans will be inside the arena for the contest and it’s under-card.

Local man Wach seems to have been around forever, while Johnson has been around for a very long time himself. Between them, the two experienced heavies have over 70 pro fights, with almost 40 KO’s or stoppages scored. But not too many people will be expecting to see a KO in this fight. Johnson has all the tricks in the book, and they have allowed him to see the finish line in all but three of his 51 pro fights – 34-16-1(18). While Wach, the same age at 40, has also been stopped just three times during his 35-6(19) career.

Both men are coming off defeats: Wach giving an overweight Dillian Whyte a fun fight out in Saudi Arabia back in December, Johnson being stopped for the first time since 2018 when he was TKO’d by Martin Bakole in October. Who knows what we can expect from Wach Vs. Johnson. A distance fight does seem likely, but maybe, in fact, hopefully, the two experienced pros will feel inspired to put on a show during this dry time for fight action.

Between them, Johnson and Wach have shared the ring with seven world heavyweight champions, but neither man ever came close to ruling themselves. It’s way too late for that now, but Wach and Johnson continue to earn a living, and sometimes they do still turn up and give fans a decent, watchable fight. Wach is the pick to win here, but Johnson could score the minor upset.