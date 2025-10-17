Oleksandr Usyk Says He’s Changed His Mind, Will Fight Until He’s 41

It seems as though we could get to carry on enjoying the ring career and the special performances of reigning unified heavyweight king Oleksandr Usyk for quite a bit longer than we were led to believe. Usyk, now aged 38 and he will turn 39 in January, had said numerous times that he would have one, maybe two more fights and would then hang up the gloves and call it a career.

But now, in speaking on his own Ready to Fight podcast, Usyk says he will fight until the age of 41. If this proves to be the case, we will be watching Usyk box in 2026, 2027, and perhaps beyond. Usyk says that when he hits 41, he will “open an academy and train others.”

Usyk Rules Out Itauma Fight — Says “He Doesn’t Hit Grandpas”

So, who will Usyk fight over the remainder of his Hall of Fame career? One man the Ukrainian southpaw has ruled out fighting is Moses Itauma. Usyk said on the same podcast appearance that Itauma “teases me” about a fight, with Usyk adding that the 20 year-old “doesn’t hit grandpas.”

It will be other challengers that Usyk fights, then. But who, and will Usyk get criticised if he doesn’t grant Itauma a world title opportunity? Usyk is very much on top of his game still — certainly this looked to be the case when Usyk dismantled Daniel Dubois in their return fight last time out — and people do want to see him match his skills with those of Itauma; Turki Alalshikh for one.

But Usyk, unless he changes his mind, will not fight the significantly younger man. Who, then, will Usyk get busy fighting as he carries on until he’s 41? And is there a chance Usyk, by deciding to carry on for a little over two years, will fall victim to Father Time, and lose?

What’s Next — Parker, Kabayel Or Fury III?

Some experts say they’d like to see Usyk exit now, this while he’s still the man, and after achieving all that he has achieved. But Usyk, like so many other great champions, has apparently found it tough saying goodbye to boxing.

Might we now get to see Usyk fight the likes of Joseph Parker (should Parker get past Fabio Wardley later this month), Agit Kabayel, and maybe even Tyson Fury in a third fight?

Usyk is still in great physical shape, and evidently he still has the desire along with the passion that is needed to carry on fighting. What might Usyk’s final numbers be when he does finally hang ’em up? Will Usyk manage to retire unbeaten?