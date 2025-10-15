Frank Warren Says Tyson Fury Wants Third Fight With Usyk — But Does Usyk Even Care To Entertain It?

Could we see a third fight between Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury? According to Fury’s promoter Frank Warren, Fury is very much interested in getting a third shot at the Ukrainian southpaw who is 2-0 over him, and that should Fury actually come back to the ring next year – and Warren says Fury has “indicated to me and a lot of people that he does want to carry on – it would be for a third Usyk fight.

There is currently plenty of talk about a Fury-Anthony Joshua super fight taking place next year, but Eddie Hearn, AJ’s guy of course, has said Joshua will be taking a tune-up fight first. Warren says Fury, 34-2-1(24) will not “sit around waiting.”

Fury Still Obsessed With Usyk Trilogy, Says Warren

Fury, who still insists he deserved the win in both of the Usyk fights that saw him go down on points, has announced his retirement multiple times, and it seems the 37 year old may again break his word and return to action.

“There’s a lot of talk about Joshua, there’s a lot of talk about Joshua having a tune-up so there’s no way he’s going to sit around waiting,” Warren said of Fury when speaking with Sky Sports. “The fight he really wants is another go with Mr. Usyk, he really wants that. And they were great fights, really close fights to watch. I’d watch that again. That’s the fight he wants. That’s the one he talks about all the time.”

Would Usyk Even Entertain A Third Fury Fight?

But does Usyk, who is a year older than Fury, have any interest in going over old ground and fighting Fury again? Does Usyk, 24-0(15), have to fight Fury a third time? Absolutely not. Usyk has said he may have one or two more fights before calling it a career, and he has more than earned the right to fight who he wants to fight in his final bout or two. Fury, who has done nothing at all to earn a shot at Usyk – whereas fighters like Joe Parker and Agit Kabayel have, and are far more worthy of a shot at Usyk – is in no position to demand a third fight with Usyk, if that is what he’s planning to do.

But Warren is right when he says a third Usyk-Fury fight would be watchable, as both previous fights were hugely entertaining and at times thrilling to watch unfold. But Usyk, who simply has Fury’s number, would surely come out on top yet again should a third fight take place.

Agree or disagree?