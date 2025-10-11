Boxing Tonight – Jaron Ennis vs. Uisma Lima – Live Results

All eyes are going to be on Jaron “Boots” Ennis, with him making his first appearance at 154, fighting the Portugal-based Uisma Lima in the 12-round WBA title eliminator on DAZN at the Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
It’s a fight that will determine whether ‘Boots’ Ennis (34-0, 30 KOs) is going to dominate in the junior middleweight division like he’d done at 147. Ennis is fighting at home in Philadelphia in front of his fans.
Ennis is under a lot of pressure to perform at a high level after disappointing in his rematch against Karen Chukhadzhian during his last visit to Philly last November.
Fight Night Details & Start Time
8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT. Approximate Main Event Ringwalks: 10:30 p.m. ET / 7:30 p.m. PT. The event is on DAZN.
Undercard Fights
- Alexis Barriere vs. Guido Vianello
- Tahmir Smalls vs. Jose Roman
- Khalil Coe vs. Jesse Hart
- Giorgio Visioli vs. James Wilkins
- Zaquin Moses vs. Antonio Dunton El Jr.
- Dennis Thompson vs. Sean Diaz
- Harley Mederos vs. Hylon Williams Jr
- Justin Palmieri vs. Naheem Parker