Frazer Clarke defeats Mariusz Wach – Boxing Results

Unbeaten heavyweight prospect Frazer Clarke (7-0, 5 KOs) outboxed a very slow & lethargic-looking 43-year-old former world title challenger Mariusz Warch (37-10, 20 KOs), winning a wide 10 round points decision at the York Hall in London, England. The score was 100-90.

(Credit to Boxxer / Lawrence Lustig)

The out-of-shape looking 6’7″ Polish fighter Wach offered very little in the way of offense, spending most of the night covering up and trying to block the piston-like jabs from the 31-year-old 2020 super heavyweight Olympic bronze medalist Clarke.

For the most part, Clarke was content with throwing jabs. When he did unleash an odd right hand or left hook, he had success, but it appeared that he was holding back for fear of gassing.

At 270 lbs, Clarke looked like he was carrying around a lot of extra groceries around his midsection that shouldn’t have been there. It would be great to see what Clarke would look like with a good diet and some hard proper roadwork.

Wach used to be known for having a high work rate, but tonight, he looked all of 43 and then some, and it was all he could do to throw a jab every now and then.

It wasn’t that Clarke was any better than some of the guys Wach had lost to in the past. You can argue that Clarke is nowhere near as talented as the likes of Dillian Whyte, Wladimir Klitschko, and Alexander Povetkin.

The issue was the age of Wach and his physical condition or lack thereof. He looked like he’d trained on a diet of Kentucky Fried Chicken at a vat of ice cream, but in terms of Clarke’s physique, he didn’t look much better, and he’s considerably younger.

Undercard results:

Female lightweight Caroline Dubois (7-0, 5 KOs) defeated Yanina Lescano (13-3, 4 KOs) by an eight round decision. The score was 80-71. Lescano was knocked down in the fifth and did very little to make the fight interesting.

Unbeaten cruiserweight Viddal Riley (9-0, 6 KOs) defeated Anees Taj (7-4, 5 KOs) by a fourth round knockout in their rematch. It’s unclear why there was a need for a second fight. Earlier this year, Viddal knocked out Anees in the fourth round.

Middleweight Aaron McKenna (17-0, 8 KOs) defatted previously unbeaten Uisma Lima (10-1, 9 KOs) by a ten round unanimous decision. The scores were 98-92, 98-93, and 100-91.

Cruiserweight Isaac Chamberlain (15-2, 8 KOs) defeated Dylan Bregeon (13-4-1, 3 KOs) in a good bounce-back win by an eight round points decision. The score was 78-74. Last year, Chamberlain was beaten by Chris Billiam Smith by a wide 12 round decision.