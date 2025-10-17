COMEBACK

1: a return by a well-known person, especially an entertainer or sports player, to the activity in which they have formerly been successful.

In the sport of boxing, we have, over the decades, witnessed so many comebacks, along with a huge number of comeback attempts. The four big names listed in the above headline each have to prove they have what it takes to launch a successful comeback in 2026. All in all, it’s been a tough 2025 for all four former champions.

Can the Mexican Icon Rise Again?

Canelo, we know, lost one of the biggest fights of his career, one of the biggest fights in the sport, when he was decisioned by Terence Crawford. There was talk before that fight that Canelo was “getting old,” that he was worn. Now, as next year approaches, has the Mexican star made up his mind on whether or not he will fight again? What chance do you give Canelo of making it back to the top as far as becoming a world champion all over again?

35 year old Canelo, 63-3-2(39) has options: A Crawford rematch. A fight or fights for the fragmented 168-pound belts he used to own, should Crawford choose to retire, or a return to the light heavyweight division.

Wilder’s Last Charge Toward the Spotlight

Wilder, who actually fought and won this year, in a pretty low-key return that took place in June, with Wilder beating Tyrrel Herndon with a performance that was perhaps best summed up as so-so, is the oldest of these four fighters. But can Wilder come back to the big stage and be successful there in 2026? Wilder has recently stated that he will be back in January and that his return will be a “big event.”

40 year old (on Oct. 22) Wilder, 44-4-1(43) has options: A still-big fight with Anthony Joshua. A clash with MMA giant Francis Ngannou. A fight overseas against a prominent name.

Can AJ Still Become a Three-Time Champion?

Joshua, who has mainly battled injuries this year, with AJ needing surgery and with him only recently returning to full training, says he still aims to be a three-time heavyweight champion. Last seen being blasted out by Daniel Dubois over a year ago, Joshua could well have the most to prove when it comes to the four fighters in discussion here. How much does Joshua still want it, and has he got it in him to be able to regain his old mojo?

36 year old (on Oct. 15) Joshua, 28-4(25) has options: A big fight in Africa has been spoken about, this against TBA. The still-huge Tyson Fury fight. The Wilder fight we would likely all still tune in for. A battle for a vacant world title should Oleksandr Usyk choose to retire, with the belts being fragmented.

Fury’s Future: One More Dance or Done for Good?

Fury, still adamant he deserved the win in both of his fights with Oleksandr Usyk, changes his mind more often than he changes his socks, so we don’t actually know if he will come back next year or not. As of right now, though, the word from Frank Warren is that Fury does want to fight again. Fury might have more left to offer than the other three fighters being talked about here.

37 year old Fury, 34-2-1(24) has options: The Joshua showdown that would generate millions. A third fight with Usyk cannot be totally ruled out. A battle against TBA for one of the vacant heavyweight titles should Usyk retire and free the belts.

So, which of the four former champs listed here has the best shot at regaining at least a share of his former glory in 2026?