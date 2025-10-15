Callum Smith is looking past his ordered fight against David Morrell toward what he hopes to be a title shot against WBC light heavyweight champion David Benavidez in 2026. That’s the fight that WBO 175-lb interim champion Smith (31-2, 22 KOs) wants.

The Matchoom-promoted Callum says he’s wanted to fight ‘The Mexican Monster’ Benavidez (30-0, 24 KOs) since the days that they were both campaigning at 168. Now that they’ve moved up to 175 and Benavidez holds the prestigious WBC title, it’s even more of a reason for Smith to want to fight him.

Morrell Stands in the Way

For Smith, 35, to have a chance of challenging Benavidez, he’s got to defeat the former two-division world champion Morrell (12-1, 9 KOs) next. That’s not going to be easy, and it may not be possible at all.

If the talented Cuban fights the way he did in his last two contests against Imam Khataev and Benavidez, ‘Mundo’ Smith won’t last long under that firepower.

“The Benavidez fight is the fight that I want. I’ve been vocal about that. I think we were both world champions at 168 pounds at the same time, and it’s a fight I’ve always thought would happen,” said Callum Smith to talkSport Boxing about wanting to fight WBC light heavyweight champion David Benavidez.

Overconfidence Warning

It’s interesting how Smith is just assuming he’s going to beat Morrell. Look at the ego on this one. That’s the wrong thing to do, as he’s younger, stronger, faster, and more technically skilled. The 27-year-old Morrell is improving with every fight and has gotten a lot of experience in his last three contests. He went through the gauntlet fighting these killers:

Imam Khataev

David Benavidez

Radivoje Kalajdzic

“We were both big at 168-lbs, so I thought we’d both end up at 175-lbs, which we are now. He’s got himself the WBC title, but I think I’m in a good position regardless,” said Smith.

Can Smith Survive to 2026?

“I’m the WBO interim champion, and I think that fight will happen. Provided I come through my next one, I think the Benavidez fight will always be there,” said Smith.



