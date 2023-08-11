Kevin “Kingpin” Johnson Now A Russian Citizen, Changes His Name To Kevin Vladimirovich

This one’s an interesting story. Kevin Johnson, the long-time heavyweight contender known as “Kingpin,” now wishes to be called by another name entirely – Kevin Vladimirovich. Johnson is now a Russian citizen, and he is both proud and happy about it. TASS reported the news earlier this week, with Johnson telling the publication how he is “100 percent, no joke, 100 percent Russian.”

The name change came as the 43 year old with the 36-21-2(20) record wanted to pay tribute to and to honor Vladimir Putin. Wanting to know more, this writer shot Johnson – sorry, Vladimirovich – a message via FaceBook, and “Kingpin” kindly took the time to reply.

“Oooooo, yeah!” Johnson wrote when asked if he really was now a full-time Russian citizen. “The admiration and appreciation [for me], and the care, is so much better over here. I’m currently working on my Russian language, so that I can read what the Russian articles are saying about me. But the Russian people have me booked up [for appearances] everywhere! (Johnson sent me some short videos of himself making appearances at some soccer games in Russia, his appearance greeted by loud cheers and support).

You’re a star over there? I asked.

“Oh, my God, more than I ever knew, bro, like OMG!”

Again, this is quite a story. What fans will think of “Kingpin’s” life-changing move will also prove interesting. As for the former heavyweight title challenger’s career, “Kingpin” will fight in Moscow next Friday, against a 5-0(4) guy named Mark Petrovsky. Petrovsky is a 24 year old southpaw who won gold at the 2021 AIBA World Boxing Championships. The fight with “Kingpin” will see the man from Sorsk in Russia take a significant step up in quality of opposition. But who will the Russian fans root for next Friday – Petrovsky or the man who so much admires Russia and the Russian way of life that he chose to leave America to become one of their own!

Next Friday’s fight between Vladimirovich and Petrovsky is scheduled for eight rounds. It is pretty tough to predict what will happen when these two get it on. How much has “Kingpin” got left, and how good is Petrovsky? “Kingpin” has of course already had quite the career, what with him having shared a ring with the likes of: Vitali Klitschko, Tyson Fury, Anthony Joshua, Filip Hrgovic, Martin Bakole, Daniel Dubois, Andy Ruiz, Manuel Charr, Derek Chisora and Kubrat Pulev.