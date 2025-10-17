Daniel Dubois vs Frank Sanchez Talks Underway — IBF Eliminator Could Land In The UK

Frank Warren, in speaking again with Sky Sports, has confirmed his fighter Daniel Dubois will soon enter into talks for a fight with Cuba’s Frank Sanchez, the fight to be an IBF heavyweight final eliminator. Sanchez, who saw fighters such as Efe Ajagba and Moses Itauma take a pass on the elimination fight with him, will be happy to box Dubois in the UK, so says his co-manager Mike Borao.

Dubois, at age 28, absolutely has it in him to fight for and win another world title, Warren says, and a win over Sanchez would see “DDD” get a shot at regaining the IBF heavyweight title he briefly held before losing in his rematch with Oleksandr Usyk. Sanchez has bounced back from defeat himself, with him coming back with a win after his stoppage loss to Agit Kabayel.

Warren Confirms Talks — Borao Says It’s A “Guaranteed Firefight”

Borao says a fight between his guy Sanchez and Warren’s guy Dubois cannot help but be an exciting, fan-friendly battle.

“We will sit down and obviously that’s gonna happen,” Warren said regarding a Dubois-Sanchez clash. “He will come back in the new year and he will be in a big fight.”

Borao said he is “cautiously optimistic” Dubois will indeed agree terms for the fight and not look to avoid Sanchez.

“Sanchez is a boxer-puncher, while Dubois is a pure puncher. The styles virtually guarantee an explosive fight,” he said. “That said, three top boxers already avoided Frank for the eliminator, I’m cautiously optimistic Daniel won’t be the fourth.”

Dubois Still A Baby In Heavyweight Years

Warren is certain Dubois will take the fight and will then go for another world title win in 2026.

“Of course he will. He’s only 28. He’s 28 years of age now, that’s a baby for a heavyweight,” Warren pointed out.

So, who wins and how if/when Sanchez, 25-1(18), and Dubois, 22-3(21), get it on? Dubois has only lost to Joe Joyce (this due to a nasty eye injury) and to the superb Usyk. Sanchez had a bad night, he says, against Kabayel. This fight could well prove to be a hard night for both men, and a good fight to watch.

Warren said, correctly, that Dubois, even in defeat, is never in a dull fight. Sanchez has at times been guilty of appearing in a boring fight, but the Cuban can really rumble when he wants to. Let’s hope terms can and will be reached here. Also, as far as British boxing is concerned, it would be great to see Dubois-Sanchez take place in the UK.



