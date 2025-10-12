The ring career of Australia’s Lucas Browne is perhaps over, at least this is what should prove to be the case, this after the 46-year-old former WBA “regular” heavyweight champ suffered a fourth consecutive stoppage defeat last night in Leverkusen.

Fourth Straight Stoppage Loss for Browne

Going in with the seriously younger Arman Khudoyan, who is a mere 21 years of age, Browne was stopped on his feet in the sixth and final round.

Browne was spared the ignominy of being flat-out knocked out, but the veteran was taking too many shots, and the third man decided to dive in and halt proceedings. Germany’s Khudoyan, who has been a pro since September of 2023, improves to 7-0(2). Browne, who hasn’t won a fight since his June 2022 upset stoppage win over Junior Fa, falls to 31-7(27) – with all of Browne’s losses coming inside the distance.

It really should be the end for Browne, one of the sport’s genuine nice guys, one we would hate to see get badly hurt or injured. In his heyday, back in 2013 to 2016, Browne managed notable wins over James Toney (albeit a badly faded version), Richard Towers, Andrii Rudenko, and, in his WBA belt-winning fight, Ruslan Chagaev.

Time to Hang Up the Gloves for Good

It all began to go wrong for Browne when he was iced by Dillian Whyte, this in March of 2018. After that loss, Browne would win just six more fights, this over the course of four years. Browne, who could be a lot of fun to watch, win or lose (his March 2023 slugfest with Jarrell Miller is a good example of this), needs those people closest to him to tell him to do the right thing and call it a career. Hopefully, Browne has saved some of his hard-earned money and can afford to hang ’em up.