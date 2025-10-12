Last night in Reynosa, Tamaulipas, in his homeland of Mexico, former WBC super-featherweight champion Miguel Berchelt picked up a win, this in his first fight in almost a full year. The 33-year-old stopped a game Edixon Perez of Venezuela, who stayed on his stool after a pretty hectic and punishing round-even.

Former Champ Ends Year-Long Layoff in Style

Berchelt, who figures to have plenty left to offer, improved to 42-3(38) with the corner retirement win. Perez, meanwhile, falls to 30-13-1(24).

Mexican Legends Watch Ringside in Support

It was a pretty good fight, with some good action, but Berchelt was almost always the man in charge, the fighter who was bossing things. And Berchelt had a veritable army of Mexican greats cheering him on as he fought, this as legends Julio Cesar Chavez, Erik Morales, Carlos Zarate, Alfonso Zamora, Jhonny Gonzalez, Jose Luis Castillo, and Christian Mijares, amongst others, sat at ringside.

The fight topped a card that paid tribute to former WBC president, the late Jose Sulaiman. After picking up his latest win, Berchelt was handed a commemorative Reynosa championship belt. Now, can Berchelt, who has given us some great fights during his career, win a legit belt as his comeback continues?

Can Berchelt Rise Again at 135 Pounds?

Berchelt, now campaigning as a lightweight, thrilled us big-time earlier in his career when he went to war with Miguel Roman, Francisco Vargas, and Oscar Valdez. Now the winner of his last four bouts, maybe Berchelt can give us some more special action, starting in 2026. Can Berchelt win a world title at 135 pounds, this by beating the likes of Raymond Muratalla (who must face Andy Cruz next), Tank Davis, or Shakur Stevenson? Can Berchelt get himself the big opportunity to fight either world champion?