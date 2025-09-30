VIDEO: Top 10 P4P Boxers in the 1990s

Who were the Top 10 pound for pound boxers in the 1990s?

Welcome to Part 11 of 13 from the newest Boxing Survey Series, which will survey volunteers in an effort to determine the best pound for pound boxers from each decade. For this particular survey which focuses attention on boxers who competed in the 1990s, a total of 33 volunteers participated. Each volunteer provided a chronological list of between 10 and 25 names to cast their votes for whom they believe were the best boxers competing in the 1990s.

The 1990s was an absolutely terrific decade for professional boxing. There was a great abundance of boxing talent in the 1990s, and some of the bigger name superstars included the likes of Roy Jones Jr, Oscar De La Hoya, Felix Trinidad, and Julio Cesar Chavez. At heavyweight we had towering legends like Lennox Lewis, Evander Holyfield, Riddick Bowe, and Iron Mike Tyson, and then at the opposite end of the spectrum we had Ricardo Lopez, who finished his career without suffering a single loss. There were some terrific fights that came together in the 1990s, and there were some bona fide Hall of Fame legends who competed in this decade.

Roy Jones Jr was an especially big standout talent. Gifted with tremendous speed, reflexes, and all around athleticism, Roy was a dominant force throughout the 1990s. During the decade Roy won titles at middleweight, super middleweight, and light heavyweight (and he would also go on to win a title at heavyweight during the following decade). Jones only suffered a single defeat in the 1990s, a disqualification loss against Montell Griffin, one which he avenged in an immediate rematch when Jones overpowered Griffin to score a 1st round knockout.

So who were the Top 10 pound for pound boxers during the 1990s? And where does Roy Jones figure into it?

This edition of Rummy's Corner will attempt to answer that question based on the results from part 9 in this Survey focusing on the 1990s, which included 33 volunteers.