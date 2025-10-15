A very intriguing and potentially explosive fight for the EBU super middleweight title is currently being talked about, as unbeaten 168-pounders Hamzah Sheeraz and Callum Simpson are closing in on facing one another.

As reported by The Ring, the fight that would see both potential stars of the sport daring to risk their unbeaten records along with their respective world ranking, will either become a done deal by October 28, or it will go out to purse bids.

Sheeraz Eyes Second EBU Crown

This fight, along with being a possible thriller, would see both men receive plenty of deserved credit for agreeing to such a risky proposition. Sheeraz, 22-0-1(18) and coming off that impressive KO win over Edgar Berlanga in his 168-pound debut, is a former EBU champ down at middleweight, and now he may well have a chance to become a two-time EBU ruler.

Simpson, though, is a major talent himself, and he will feel he has the stuff needed to hand Sheeraz his first pro loss, not suffer his own maiden defeat. Simpson stopped Ivan Zucco in June to win the EBU crown he now holds. Simpson is currently 18-0(13).

Fans Set to Win Either Way

So, who wins if/when Sheeraz and Simpson rumble? It’s a cliché, sure, but the fans would very likely be the real winners with this one. Both unbeaten stars in the making have great talent, an exciting fighting style, a real desire for greatness, and a likable personality. You could chalk this one up as a 50-50 fight.

Let’s hope it happens. The winner would be another step closer to the winning of a world title, while the loser, if there is one (draw, anyone!) would be able to come again. These are the type of fights and matchups that make our sport so special.