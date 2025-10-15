Amanda Serrano Returns to Puerto Rico to Defend World Titles vs. Erika Cruz on DAZN

Amanda “The Real Deal” Serrano — the most decorated female boxer in history — is finally coming home. On Saturday, January 3, she’ll defend her WBA and WBO featherweight world titles against Erika “Dinamita” Cruz at the Coliseo Roberto Clemente in San Juan, live worldwide on DAZN.

It’s more than a title defense — it’s a stand. Serrano’s going ten threes, same rules as the men, driving her fight for equality where it matters most: inside the ring.

Puerto Rico vs. Mexico — Pride and Legacy Collide

Their first meeting back in 2023 was pure chaos — ten rounds of blood, heart, and pride that crowned Serrano as Puerto Rico’s first-ever undisputed boxing champion, male or female. She outworked Cruz in a war that made nearly every “Fight of the Year” list from ESPN to Ringmagazine. Now Cruz comes hunting revenge, while Serrano returns to defend everything she’s built, this time in front of her own people.

“I fight for all women, for equality, and for Puerto Rico,” Serrano said. “Getting to fight three-minute rounds in front of my people will be one of the proudest moments of my career. Erika Cruz and I will make history again — this will be another war.”

Serrano’s Legacy Keeps Growing

Since that first fight, Serrano’s gone global. She’s headlined two Netflix events, gained millions of new fans, and became the most-followed female boxer on the planet. She’s the first Puerto Rican to ever hold undisputed status and the only woman to claim world titles in seven weight divisions — a feat recognized by Guinness World Records.

Now she’s shaping the future of women’s boxing as part of Most Valuable Promotions (MVP), where she’s both fighter and trailblazer. “Amanda Serrano is a once-in-a-generation figure redefining what’s possible,” said MVP co-founders Jake Paul and Nakisa Bidarian.

Across the ring stands Erika Cruz, a fearless southpaw from Mexico City who once dethroned Jelena Mrdjenovich and added another world title at super bantamweight. “Mexico versus Puerto Rico means guaranteed war,” Cruz said. “If our first fight was a battle, this one will be even bigger. Viva Mexico.”

Serrano’s career is bigger than belts now — it’s about legacy. Every time she fights, she drags the sport forward. This isn’t just Puerto Rico vs. Mexico; it’s history vs. hunger, equality vs. tradition. Expect emotion, grit, and violence under San Juan’s lights — and another night that pushes boxing forward.