Fight fans love a list, especially when it’s an all-time great listing his own picks for the greatest fighters ever. Lennox Lewis, who ruled as the undisputed heavyweight champion of the world and who took on and defeated every single opponent he ever shared a ring with, was recently asked by Hard Rock Bet to list his five greatest ever fighters.

Lennox Names His Top Five

Muhammad Ali

Jack Johnson

Marvelous Marvin Hagler

George Foreman

Joe Louis.

Quite an interesting list from Lennox, with, quite understandably, most of his chosen fighters being heavyweights. It’s great that Lewis gives the so ahead of his time Jack Johnson his flowers, as it’s nice to read how much Lewis respects Marvelous Marvin.

Foreman, who was actually in the frame for a fight with Lewis in the mid-1990s, is, of course, a legend who appears on many such lists. As for “The Brown Bomber,” Joe Louis, he is equally a legend, one could argue even more so.

Dream Fights Across Eras

Lewis, who answered back that he himself is “definitely in the room,” as far as deserving to be ranked alongside the five immortals he listed, would indeed have been able to compete in any era. The idea of a prime Lewis going in with Johnson is nothing short of fascinating, while Lewis vs. Louis might well have tested both giants hard.

Ali, the king of kings for so many millions of people, not just Lewis, provided Lennox with so much motivation and desire, just as “The Greatest” continues to do today, with current heavyweight ruler Oleksandr Usyk listing Ali as his boxing hero.

It’s tough to pick just five fighters when asked to list the greatest in history, but Lewis has done a pretty good job here, don’t you agree?